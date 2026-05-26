Drake's 'Janice STFU' debuts at No. 1 as he breaks the Hot 100 record with 42 songs charting in a single week, further cementing his place in music history.

Drake has once again demonstrated his dominance on the music charts, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Janice STFU' and setting a new record for the most songs charted in a single week. The Canadian rapper and singer now holds an unmatched achievement with 42 songs populating the chart simultaneously, a feat confirmed by Billboard.

Multiple Top 10 Debuts Highlight Drake's Chart Power

In addition to 'Janice STFU' debuting at No. 1, Drake's releases 'ICEMAN' and 'HABIBTI' landed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, marking an extraordinary sweep of the chart's highest positions. Billboard's analysis shows that Drake's chart performance is not only prolific but also unprecedented in the history of the Hot 100.

'Janice STFU' debuts at No. 1 on the Hot 100

on the Hot 100 'ICEMAN' and 'HABIBTI' debut at No. 2 and No. 3

and Record-setting 42 songs charted in a single week

Drake's Historic Chart Run

This accomplishment builds on Drake's longstanding reputation as one of the most successful artists in chart history. According to Billboard's Hot 100 chart history, Drake has consistently dominated the weekly rankings over the past decade, amassing dozens of No. 1 hits and chart entries. His latest achievement surpasses previous records for most songs charted in a week, which he himself had set, further raising the bar for contemporary artists.

Drake's ability to simultaneously populate the Hot 100 with so many songs highlights the breadth of his catalog and the enthusiasm of his fanbase, who stream and purchase his music in record numbers. The Billboard chart, which factors in sales, radio airplay, and streaming data, reflects both the artist's commercial appeal and his cultural influence.

Impact on the Music Industry

Drake's single-week record underscores the evolving nature of music consumption in the streaming era. With new releases distributed digitally and fans able to access entire albums instantly, top artists like Drake can achieve widespread chart saturation. Billboard ranks him among its Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists, and his latest feat solidifies his place among elite chart performers.

By breaking his own record for most charting songs, Drake has highlighted both his prolific output and the changing dynamics of chart success, where streaming drives rapid and widespread entry onto the Hot 100.

Key Statistics

Looking Ahead

Drake's record-setting week represents a new benchmark for chart achievement and signals a continuing trend towards digital dominance. As streaming platforms and social media amplify artists' reach, chart records are increasingly influenced by fan engagement and rapid music consumption. Drake's latest triumph is a testament to his enduring relevance and adaptability in a fast-changing industry.

With his latest sweep of the Hot 100, Drake remains at the forefront of music's biggest stage, setting standards that future artists will aspire to match.