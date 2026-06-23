Drake Von arrested for DUI in Las Vegas, records show

Drake Von, whose legal name is Dawson Bacon, was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge in Las Vegas, weeks after a separate domestic-battery arrest.

Drake Von, the 23-year-old adult performer whose legal name is Dawson Bacon, was arrested in Las Vegas on a misdemeanor DUI charge, adding a new case to an already active legal file. Official records identify the charge as DUI, and the arrest puts a fresh spotlight on how routine misdemeanor traffic cases move through the city’s justice system.

The new arrest comes only weeks after Von was taken into custody in Las Vegas on June 2, 2026, in a separate domestic-battery case. Court and police records tied that earlier arrest to charges of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, and misdemeanor domestic battery. For Von, the DUI filing extends a run of legal trouble that now spans more than one incident in the same city.

Von had been a public figure in adult entertainment earlier this year, when he co-hosted the 2026 GayVN Awards with Tony Genius at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Jan. 22, 2026. That ceremony, held in Las Vegas, featured winners in 39 categories. His profile in that industry made the arrest more visible, but the charge itself is handled through the same local criminal-justice channels used for other misdemeanor defendants.

In Nevada, a first-offense DUI is a misdemeanor. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says typical penalties can include 2 days to 6 months in jail or community service, a fine of $400 to $1,000, a chemical test fee, DUI school or treatment, and additional sanctions. The agency also notes that penalties become harsher for later convictions, and that a third DUI within seven years, or a DUI involving death or substantial bodily harm, is a felony.

Las Vegas police records are not processed through a special celebrity lane. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says arrest and incident reports can be requested through its Records and Fingerprint Bureau, and that reports may take up to 10 business days before they are available for dissemination. In practice, that means the official paper trail for a well-known defendant follows the same public-record system that applies across Clark County.

For Von, the DUI arrest is now part of a larger and more serious legal picture. The misdemeanor charge may be less severe than a felony filing, but in Las Vegas it still carries the risk of jail time, fines and mandatory treatment, and it arrives while his earlier domestic-battery case is still unfolding.