Drew Brees headlines 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Drew Brees was enshrined in Canton beside a class of five, closing a career that began with doubts about his size and ended in a Saints bronze bust.

Drew Brees stood beside his bronze bust at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday as the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrined its Class of 2026, the latest step in a career that turned early doubts about his size and arm strength into one of the NFL’s defining résumés. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback joined Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and Roger Craig in Canton, Ohio, after a vote that had already marked him as the headliner of the five-man class.

The Hall announced the class during the 15th annual NFL Honors on Feb. 5 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Its 50-person Selection Committee met virtually in January to cast the votes, and the class was presented by Visual Edge IT during a broadcast that aired on NBC and NFL Network and streamed on Peacock and NFL+. A “Knock on the Door” video posted the next day showed Brees, Fitzgerald, Kuechly, Vinatieri and Craig learning they had made the Hall.

Brees entered the league under a cloud of skepticism, with scouts and coaches questioning whether a relatively undersized quarterback could last at the highest level. That doubt followed him again later, when a shoulder injury raised fresh questions about how much more he had left. Instead, Brees rebuilt his place in the sport through precision, command and durability, finishing as one of the most productive passers in NFL history and a Super Bowl champion with the Saints.

His Hall of Fame election also reflects how the league now measures quarterback greatness. Brees was not built like the prototype, but his career helped redefine the template around timing, decision-making and leadership. In New Orleans, he became the face of a franchise that grew into a championship team and a central part of the city’s identity after Hurricane Katrina.

The enshrinement schedule added another layer to that recognition. The Hall’s event listing set the Class of 2026 ceremony for 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, with the museum open through enshrinement week. By the time Brees took the stage in Canton, the league’s long-running arguments about size and style had already been answered by the numbers, the hardware and the bronze bust now in front of him.