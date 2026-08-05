Drone attack disrupts Leipzig/Halle Airport, Germany opens terrorism probe

A drone carrying an explosive device was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport, and a second object struck a cargo plane before Germany opened a terrorism probe.

A drone carrying what German authorities described as an “unknown explosive device” was spotted in the cargo operations area at Leipzig/Halle Airport, setting off a bomb-disposal response and grounding traffic at one of eastern Germany’s busiest freight hubs.

Police deployed a bomb-disposal robot and defused the device, with the detonator removed from the object. At the same time, German police said a second unidentified flying object struck a cargo aircraft near the airport. The plane later landed safely in Hanover with only minor damage.

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The incident unfolded overnight at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Saxony, with flights suspended and runway operations disrupted for several hours from around midnight. The aircraft involved was described in some reports as a Ukrainian cargo plane, including an Antonov An-124 operated by a Ukrainian carrier. Lufthansa subsidiary DHL Air Transport was also affected by the broader disruption at the airport, which serves as a major logistics base for DHL.

German officials said the episode marked a “new quality” of danger, and authorities opened a terrorism probe into the event. Some reports said investigators suspected possible Russian involvement, but no culprit had been confirmed in the available reporting.

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The episode landed amid growing European concern about drones near aviation infrastructure, especially after a string of recent airport disruptions in Germany. At Leipzig/Halle, the immediate threat was contained, but the sequence of events exposed how quickly a small airborne object could reach a secured cargo area, force the use of a bomb robot, and interrupt operations at a strategic freight airport that handles major international logistics.