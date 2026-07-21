Drone attack in Moscow injures three Chinese nationals

Three Chinese nationals were hurt in a Moscow drone strike as Russia said 400 drones hit the region, pulling Beijing into the latest capital attack.

Three Chinese nationals were injured in a drone attack on Moscow, turning another strike on the Russian capital region into a diplomatic issue for Beijing as well as a security problem for Moscow. The attack injured 10 people in all, and the Chinese Embassy in Russia said it was verifying the details while local hospitals treated the wounded.

The episode matters because foreign civilians were among those hurt inside Russia’s capital area, where air-defense activity and drone interceptions have become routine. Two of the injured Chinese nationals were in stable condition with no life-threatening risk, and a third had been discharged from hospital, giving the strike a clear human toll without indicating mass casualties.

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Russia said Ukraine launched 400 drones at the Moscow region in the latest assault, and buildings caught fire as people were wounded. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the capital region had been under attack by nearly 1,900 drones in one week, a figure that captures how intense the aerial campaign around Moscow has become. The scale of the attacks has made even limited strikes politically sensitive, especially when the victims are not Russian citizens.

China’s response will be watched closely because Beijing has tried to keep public distance from the war while maintaining working ties with Moscow. The injury of Chinese nationals inside Russia creates a narrower but real consular and diplomatic risk: Beijing may seek medical updates, access to its citizens and a fuller explanation of how the strike got through Moscow’s defenses. Even without a sharp public reaction, the presence of Chinese casualties raises the stakes for any country trying to preserve relations with Russia while shielding its own citizens from the war’s spillover.

Photo by Artyom Malyukov

The Moscow strike also fits a broader pattern of escalating drone warfare across Russia. In June, 16 people were injured in another major Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region. Just days before the latest strike, Russian regions reported deaths and injuries after another night of drone attacks, and separate reporting said eight people were killed and more than 60 wounded across Russian regions. For Moscow, the danger is no longer confined to the front line; for foreign nationals living and working there, the conflict now reaches into daily life.