Drone attack on Tula kills 3, injures child near Moscow

A drone strike on Tula killed three people and injured three others, including a one-year-old child, in a residential district south of Moscow.

Three people were killed and three others were wounded, including a one-year-old child, when a drone struck the residential sector of Tula’s urban district, regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said in a Telegram post. Emergency services were working at the scene as the injured received medical help, turning the attack into a sudden civilian emergency far from the front line.

Tula lies about 200 kilometers south of Moscow, a distance that has not shielded it from the war’s expanding reach. The city and surrounding region have been hit repeatedly since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, underscoring how drone warfare has pushed deeper into Russian territory and into places where civilians live and work rather than only military sites.

Source: reuters.com

The strike also carried economic weight because Tula is one of Russia’s major industrial centers. Regional data from the Federation Council of the Russian Federation says industrial output makes up about 44% of Tula region’s GDP, with machine-building, metal processing and chemical production among the main sectors. The region also includes major defense plants, which gives every attack there broader significance for Moscow’s war economy and for the security of its industrial base.

Photo by Kürşat Sırma

The pressure on that base was visible elsewhere in the region as well. Separate reporting on June 14 said debris from downed drones fell on a chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, and open-source accounts described a fire at the Azot chemical plant after a drone strike. Novomoskovsk is part of the same industrial landscape that has made Tula strategically important and repeatedly exposed to attack.

Artyom Svetlov via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The latest casualties fit a broader pattern of civilian harm in the region. Earlier drone attacks in Tula in 2025 also killed and injured civilians, showing that the threat has become recurring rather than exceptional. With each strike, the war has become more immediate for Russian families living hundreds of kilometers from the border, and more disruptive for the factories and facilities that help sustain the country’s military and economic capacity.