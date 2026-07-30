Drone strike at Egypt’s Damietta port sparks fires on gas vessels

A drone fire at Egypt’s Damietta port damaged two gas vessels, including a U.S.-owned tanker, and raised new fears for Egypt’s energy route security.

A drone strike at Egypt’s Damietta port set fire to two natural gas vessels and pushed the war’s spillover onto Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, a new pressure point for energy shipping routes that had largely been outside the main fighting.

Egypt said the fire was caused by a drone, and Al Jazeera reported that the oil ministry said there were no injuries. No group or government had claimed responsibility for the attack. British maritime security firm Ambrey said its initial assessment pointed to a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker. Other reports identified the vessels as the Energos Winter, a floating storage and regasification unit, and the GasLog Salem LNG tanker.

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The strike mattered because Damietta is one of Egypt’s key Mediterranean LNG ports, a place tied directly to regional energy flows and to the security of commercial shipping in the eastern Mediterranean. Reuters said the attack raised fresh concerns about the safety of the Suez Canal, Egypt’s coast and the country’s energy exports if the conflict keeps widening. Damage at a port used for gas handling and storage also underscores how quickly a conflict centered elsewhere can move into civilian infrastructure that underpins trade, power supplies and export revenue.

The attack landed as the wider Middle East confrontation was already deepening. CBS News said the war had expanded after U.S. and Saudi strikes targeted Iran-backed groups in Iraq, where at least 10 people were reported killed. That left Damietta looking less like an isolated incident than part of a broader pattern of retaliation and counter-retaliation across Iraq, the Red Sea and the eastern Mediterranean.

Photo by Diego F. Parra

The next signs of a wider regional crisis would be more strikes on ports, tankers or canal-linked infrastructure, especially if attacks begin to reach deeper into Egypt’s maritime corridor or if energy vessels are hit again in waters tied to the Suez route. For now, Damietta has shown how the conflict can jump from battlefield to shipping lane in a single strike, with Egypt’s coast now part of the map of risk.