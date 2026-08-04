Drone strike kills three children at Black Sea resort in Russia

A drone smashed into a crowded Gelendzhik beach, killing seven people, including three children, in a strike that pushed the war into a Black Sea resort.

A drone crashed into a crowded beach at Gelendzhik on Russia’s Black Sea coast on Aug. 3, killing seven people, including three children, and injuring about 40, according to Russian authorities. The strike hit one of the country’s best-known holiday resorts in Krasnodar Krai, far from the main front lines, and images from the scene showed the impact in a packed seaside area.

Russian officials said the attack was a deliberate Ukrainian strike on civilians. Ukrainian officials had not immediately commented, and Kyiv has repeatedly said it does not deliberately target civilians during the full-scale war Russia launched in 2022. In a conflict where both sides use drone warfare to shape the public narrative as much as to inflict damage, the accusation of intent remains part of the information battle as well as the military one.

AI-generated illustration

Video from social media, later verified, showed a drone slamming into the beach area near Gelendzhik, reinforcing the location and the civilian character of the site. Some accounts identified the beach as being near Arkhipo-Osipovka, part of the Gelendzhik resort area, where holidaymakers gather along the Black Sea coast during the summer.

The setting added political weight to the strike. Several reports linked the resort’s location to Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea palace, making the attack symbolically sensitive as well as deadly. A leisure area that markets sun, sea and distance from war became another scene of civilian loss.

Source: Максим Улитин via Openverse (CC BY 3.0)

The attack also fit a wider escalation of cross-border drone and missile strikes in late July and early August, including reports of violence in Crimea and along the Black Sea coast. That pattern has widened the geography of the war, pulling resort towns, beaches and other civilian spaces into the reach of long-range weapons and leaving fewer places on the southern coast that feel insulated from the conflict.