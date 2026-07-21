Drone video shows great white shark near children off Southern California coast

Drone footage caught a 10-foot great white shark swimming close to children off Southern California, amid a string of juvenile shark encounters along the coast.

A 10-foot great white shark was filmed swimming very close to a group of children off the Southern California coast, adding another tense moment to a shoreline where shark sightings have become harder to dismiss as rare. The drone video fits a pattern seen from Pismo Beach Pier to Huntington Beach, where sharks have turned up in the same waters used by swimmers, surfers and paddleboarders.

The close pass looks alarming on camera, but the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says white sharks, also called great white sharks, are Carcharodon carcharias and are one of the ocean’s primary predators. The agency also describes them as among the least understood sea creatures, a label that helps explain why a near encounter can provoke fear even when there is no attack and no contact.

That risk perception has sharpened as juvenile white shark activity has drawn more attention along the coast. A May 28, 2021 CBS Mornings video said juvenile great white sharks were encountering humans off the Southern California coast more often than thought, and Surfer.com has described the latest run of sightings as a “sharky summer” of rising juvenile white shark activity. The footage has not been limited to one beach or one day. Drone clips have shown sharks swimming inches from people near Pismo Beach Pier, Hermosa Beach Pier, Huntington Beach and along Santa Barbara coast waters.

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The pattern has also included a great white shark caught on a fishing line right at the shoreline, later freed back into the ocean, another reminder that these animals can move through places packed with people and still be part of the regular coastal environment. None of that makes the encounters routine for families on the beach, but it does place them in context: Southern California surf zones are shared space, and the same conditions that draw people offshore also bring juvenile sharks closer to shore.

For beachgoers, the key is not panic over every drone clip or shadow in the water. The footage shows why lifeguard warnings, local beach advisories and simple distance from wildlife matter, especially when children are in the surf. The shark’s pass was brief, but the visual is plain enough: close encounters happen, and calm awareness is a better public-safety response than viral alarm.