Dropped Ben Stokes makes 95 for Durham as England falter against New Zealand

Ben Stokes answered England’s omission with 95 for Durham as Joe Root’s side slid toward defeat in the second Test. The innings sharpened the debate over leadership and selection.

Ben Stokes answered England’s latest selection gamble with 95 for Durham at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, a score that landed as Joe Root’s side was chasing 463 to beat New Zealand at The Oval. The contrast was stark: England had left Stokes out of the second Test squad while the England and Wales Cricket Board investigated a late-night incident in a London nightclub after the 115-run win over New Zealand at Lord’s.

Stokes was bowled by Northamptonshire seamer Harry Conway shortly after tea, five runs short of what would have been a century in first-class cricket for the first time since his 141 against India in the fourth Test in July 2025. It would also have been his first Test hundred since August 2022, a reminder of how much England were missing a senior batter and captain at a moment when the national side were again under pressure in a high-stakes chase at The Oval.

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The Durham-Northamptonshire Championship Division Two fixture began on Friday, June 19, 2026, with Durham sitting near the top of the division and Stokes named in their squad despite his England omission. Alex Lees captained Durham, with Matthew Potts, Kasey Aldridge, Ollie Robinson, Ben Raine and Stokes also listed, while Northamptonshire fielded Luke Procter as captain alongside Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson and Conway. The scorecard at Chester-le-Street turned Stokes’s return to county cricket into a pointed comparison between what England had set aside and what he was still producing.

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For England, the timing was awkward. Joe Root had returned as stand-in captain for the second Test, but the middle match of the three-Test series against New Zealand was slipping away while Stokes was busy compiling a statement of his own in the county game. The third Test was scheduled to begin at Trent Bridge on June 25, 2026, and the gap between England’s public rationale and Stokes’s form has made the next selection call feel less like routine management and more like a judgment on how the team handles experience when the pressure rises.