Dropped-out Thomas Smith wins Trump-backed Michigan GOP primary

Thomas Smith, who suspended his campaign in July, beat Trump-backed Amir Hassan in Michigan’s 8th District primary, exposing the limits of presidential endorsement power.

Thomas Smith, a Republican who had already suspended his campaign, won Michigan’s 8th Congressional District primary on Tuesday, beating President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate in a race Republicans hoped would help them target first-term Democratic Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet.

Smith’s victory was striking because he had raised almost no money and had dropped out of the contest on July 16, yet his name stayed on the ballot and he kept drawing votes across a battleground district centered in mid-Michigan. NBC News projected Smith the winner, and Decision Desk HQ reached the same conclusion as votes were counted.

Trump had backed Amir Hassan, a former federal law enforcement officer, through Truth Social. But early returns showed Hassan trailing Smith, and later vote totals underscored the scale of the upset: The New York Times showed Smith with 50.2% of the vote, Hassan with 33.4%, and Al Lemmo with 16.5%, with more than 57% of the vote in. The Detroit News had already reported Smith ahead in early returns, at 41% to Hassan’s 29%, with Lemmo at 22%.

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The result puts a Republican nominee in place for a district that stretches through a politically competitive slice of Michigan and was expected to be one of the GOP’s better chances to challenge McDonald Rivet in November. Instead, the primary exposed a gap between Trump’s national brand and the district-level realities of a seat that includes communities such as Flint, Saginaw and Midland and requires a candidate who can appeal beyond a presidential endorsement.

The outcome also suggests that local Republican voters were willing to ignore a Trump-backed pick in favor of a name already fading from the race. Smith’s ability to keep his lead after suspending his campaign in July points to an electorate that was not simply following Washington cues, even in a contest Republicans had tried to nationalize.

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For Hassan, the defeat is a setback in a district where Trump’s imprimatur was supposed to matter. For Republicans, Smith’s win leaves them with a nominee who was never really running by Election Day, a reminder that endorsements alone do not guarantee control in competitive primaries.