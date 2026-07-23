Drought drives bear to utility pole, fatal electrocution follows

A black bear climbed a utility pole in Clayton, New Mexico, then died after electrocution, after drought had already pushed wildlife closer to people.

A black bear perched atop a utility pole in rural Clayton, New Mexico, then died after being electrocuted, turning a viral video into a stark example of how drought is changing where wildlife turns up. The animal’s climb drew alarm online, but the deeper story was the pressure on habitat across the Southwest.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish warned in June 2022 that extreme drought was increasing the chances of encountering bears and other wildlife. Spokesperson Tristanna Bickford said bears were coming out of hibernation, looking for food and water sources, and traveling until they found them. The Mescalero Apache Tribe relayed the same warning in a June 14, 2022 post, citing drought conditions throughout the state.

That warning matched the conditions behind the Clayton incident. Fox News said the bear was caught on camera on Monday perched on top of a utility pole, and later died after it was electrocuted. The video spread online and drew national attention, including coverage from KOAT in Albuquerque under the headline, Bear dies after climbing on top of telephone pole in Clayton, New Mexico.

The scene also fit a broader pattern of dangerous bear-utility pole encounters in the Southwest. A Fox News social media post referenced a 2017 case in Durango, Colorado, where a black bear survived an electrical shock after climbing a utility pole near a Starbucks and briefly knocked out power. In both cases, electrical infrastructure became a lethal hazard as bears moved through human-built corridors in search of food and water.

For rural communities, the risk is not limited to a strange animal sighting. Drought can pull hungry wildlife out of shrinking habitat and into roads, poles, and neighborhoods, where the outcome can be fatal for the animal and disruptive for nearby residents and utility systems.