Drug charges against Olympic skier Bode Miller set to be dismissed

Bode Miller’s attorney says prosecutors will drop two misdemeanor drug charges after the skier’s June 6 Idaho arrest and a defense claim that no drugs were on him.

Bode Miller’s misdemeanor drug case is headed for dismissal after his attorney said prosecutors agreed to drop the charges. The move turns on possession, not celebrity: Miller was arrested in eastern Idaho on June 6, then pleaded not guilty in Fremont County Magistrate Court to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, with court records identifying the substance as psilocybin mushrooms.

Miller was released on a $5,000 cash bond, and the defense has argued from the start that the evidence did not tie the drugs to him personally. Miller said the drugs were not his and belonged to a friend traveling with him, while his attorney said no drugs were found on Miller’s person. In a possession case, that distinction matters because prosecutors need a clear connection between the defendant and the contraband to keep the case moving forward.

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The case followed the ordinary Idaho misdemeanor track that applies to non-famous defendants as well as Olympic champions. Idaho court procedures place misdemeanors in the magistrate division, where a complaint leads to a first appearance, a plea and, if the state presses on, a trial setting; Idaho courts describe misdemeanors as offenses punishable by fines or county jail time.

Christian Jansky via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Miller’s legal trouble now sits beside a career that made him one of the most decorated American alpine skiers, with six Olympic medals. The public profile is high, but the case itself has narrowed to a familiar prosecutorial decision point: whether the evidence is strong enough to justify continuing a low-level drug case, or whether dismissal is the cleaner outcome.