Drummond, Mazzei advance to Oklahoma governor runoff after crowded primary

Drummond and Mazzei forced a runoff in Oklahoma’s GOP governor race, setting up a contest between a Trump-backed tax-cutter and a statewide officeholder with a more traditional governing profile.

Gentner Drummond and Mike Mazzei emerged from a crowded nine-candidate Republican primary to force a runoff for Oklahoma governor, a result that turns the race into an early test of what comes after Kevin Stitt. Neither man cleared a majority in the June 16 primary, and each finished with about a quarter of the vote in a closed contest limited to registered Republicans.

The runoff is scheduled for August 25, 2026, and the winner will claim the GOP nomination in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the White House since 1968. Stitt, first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, is term-limited, leaving Republicans to sort through competing visions of the party’s next governing era.

AI-generated illustration

Mazzei, a former state senator and financial planner, entered the runoff with a campaign built around sweeping tax and education pledges. He campaigned on eliminating Oklahoma’s state income tax, expanding property tax relief for senior citizens and veterans, and creating a literacy initiative. He also carried an endorsement from President Donald Trump delivered on Truth Social just over two weeks before primary day, a signal that his candidacy was aimed squarely at the party’s conservative base.

Drummond, the state attorney general, comes into the runoff with a different profile: an attorney, rancher, U.S. Air Force veteran and banker from Hominy who has already won statewide office. His campaign has leaned on his record in office and on a more confrontational posture toward some of the state’s biggest policy fights, including a lawsuit to block a proposed $4 billion aluminum smelter project over environmental and agricultural concerns. He has also criticized Stitt’s relationship with Indigenous tribes, underscoring a broader question in the runoff about how aggressively Oklahoma Republicans should govern and whom they should prioritize.

Money has shaped the race as sharply as ideology. Mazzei reported raising more than $11 million, nearly $7 million of it in personal loans. Drummond loaned his campaign $2 million in April and another $500,000 in late May, while also collecting more than $340,000 in individual contributions since April and $12,000 from PACs. Altogether, Republican candidates for governor gave or loaned themselves more than $22 million during the primary campaign.

Photo by An Vuong

The contest also drew attention over an AI-generated anti-Mazzei ad tied to a political group connected to the firm running Drummond’s campaign. Mazzei’s camp accused the group of illegal coordination, while the group and Drummond’s campaign denied it. With Stitt on the way out, the runoff is now less a simple horse race than a referendum on which faction of Oklahoma Republican politics will set the tone for the next governor.