Druski to host 2026 BET Awards as youngest-ever emcee

Druski will become the BET Awards’ youngest host at 31, a move that puts internet-born comedy at the center of the show’s next era.

Druski will host the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, becoming the youngest emcee in the show’s history at 31. BET is casting the choice as a generational handoff, pairing a comedian built on viral skits and online reach with one of the network’s most visible tentpole events.

The appointment gives Druski a place Kevin Hart once held. Hart was 31 when he hosted in 2011, the benchmark Druski now surpasses. BET says Druski is also the first comedian whose fame was built entirely on the internet to take the job, a distinction that underscores how much the awards show has shifted toward creators who first broke through on phones rather than traditional stage or screen routes.

That shift appears to be part of a broader strategy for the telecast. BET has been rolling out promotional clips and behind-the-scenes material that frame Druski as a comic host with an internet-native style and wide generational appeal. The network is still leaning on the cultural weight of the BET Awards brand, but it is also signaling a sharper push toward younger audiences who may know Druski from social platforms before they ever see him on a live awards stage.

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The show is scheduled to air at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, with Paramount saying it will simulcast across BET Her, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Nickelodeon and VH1. That distribution footprint gives the ceremony a much wider reach than a single cable home, placing it across channels that span comedy, music, family viewing and nostalgia-heavy brands. It is a reminder that the BET Awards are not just a cultural showcase but a cross-network programming asset with value in live audience delivery.

Druski also previewed the assignment with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson. In a statement, he said he grew up watching the BET Awards and was honored to follow in the footsteps of the comedic legends who hosted before him. For BET, that mix of reverence and reinvention is the point: a younger host, an older institution and a live show that is clearly trying to stretch its audience without loosening its identity.