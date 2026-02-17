Drydocks World Joins Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre

Drydocks World has become the latest member of the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre, signaling a growing industry commitment to sustainable shipping.

Drydocks World, a leading shipyard services provider in the Middle East, has officially joined the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (MERC) as its newest international member. The move, announced by both Port Technology and Ocean News & Technology, underscores the maritime industry’s accelerating focus on collaborative efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable operations.

The Role of the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre

The Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre is a multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to developing, testing, and implementing technologies and operational strategies to curb emissions from shipping. Its membership includes shipyards, shipowners, technology providers, and regulatory bodies working together to advance maritime greenhouse gas reduction in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) targets.

Industry Context: Tackling Maritime Emissions

Shipping accounts for roughly 3% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the IMO Greenhouse Gas Studies. With international pressure mounting to decarbonize, the IMO has set ambitious goals to cut shipping emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels. Achieving these targets requires sector-wide collaboration, innovation, and investment in clean technologies such as alternative fuels, energy-efficient ship design, and emissions abatement systems.

Recent forecasts from DNV suggest a mix of technologies—including battery-electric, hydrogen, and ammonia-fueled vessels—will be essential in the coming decades.

According to the European Environment Agency, large vessels calling at EU ports emitted over 130 million tonnes of CO2 in 2022 alone, highlighting the scale of the challenge.

Drydocks World’s Strategic Commitment

By joining MERC, Drydocks World signals its intent to play a more active role in industry-wide decarbonization. As a major ship repair and conversion hub, the company is positioned to influence the adoption of emissions reduction technologies such as hull modifications, exhaust gas cleaning systems, and alternative fuel retrofits. Membership in MERC will also grant Drydocks World access to cutting-edge research, pilot projects, and best practice forums.

Global Collaboration to Meet Regulatory Demands

Both industry and regulatory pressure are driving shipyards and operators toward partnerships like MERC. The IMO’s regulatory frameworks, as detailed in their official documentation, mandate efficiency improvements through the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII). Collaboration across the sector, including shipyards such as Drydocks World, is seen as vital to accelerating compliance and innovation.

Looking Ahead

Drydocks World’s entry into the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre marks another step toward a more sustainable maritime industry. As global regulations tighten and technological solutions mature, the shipyard’s collaboration with MERC will likely contribute to faster adoption of emissions-reducing strategies. Continued engagement from major players will be essential in meeting international climate goals and ensuring the long-term resilience of the shipping sector.