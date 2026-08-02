DSA summit weighs presidential endorsement, with Ocasio-Cortez in focus

DSA delegates in Chicago weighed a presidential endorsement with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the leading name. A poll found 55% would not back a democratic socialist presidential candidate.

The Democratic Socialists of America summit in Chicago spent its Friday night weighing whether to endorse a presidential candidate, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the most likely name on the table. The discussion put the group’s biggest strategic question on display: whether movement energy can become national electoral power.

DSA has made presidential endorsements before, including Bernie Sanders, but the Ocasio-Cortez question has lingered inside the organization for years. The group previously withdrew its national endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez and later published a page titled Status of DSA National Endorsement for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, a reminder that even one of its highest-profile elected allies has not produced a settled line on presidential politics.

Photo by This And No Internet 25

The debate also exposed long-running internal tension over how far the group should stretch beyond its activist base. In 2021, DSA delegates were already charting strategy for the Biden era at a virtual convention, and the question of whether to push toward a presidential endorsement remained unresolved. By July 13, the split had become public: one meeting to decide on a plan to back a presidential candidate, most likely Ocasio-Cortez, turned acrimonious, while another report described DSA as wrestling with how to debate an AOC endorsement at all.

Charles Edward Miller from Chicago, United States via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The political math behind the argument is harsh. A July 30 Washington Post/Ipsos poll reported by The Hill found that 55% of respondents would not consider voting for a self-identified democratic socialist presidential candidate, while 39% said they would and 6% were unsure. That gap underscores the ballot realities facing any DSA-backed national campaign, even as supporters argue that the organization should test whether its membership can be turned into a broader coalition.

Data visualization chart

DSA’s recent record points in a different direction. A Cori Bush campaign Facebook post said she was proud to be endorsed once again by DSA, and another DSA-related social post said the organization had notched 67 wins for nationally and locally endorsed candidates and ballot initiatives. That record has given the group evidence of influence in congressional and local races, even as a presidential endorsement would demand something larger: money, organization and a message that can travel well beyond the left flank of Democratic politics.