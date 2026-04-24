DTI Region VI Partners With Iloilo Startup on Waste Innovation

DTI Region VI is taking a hands-on approach to climate-tech by adopting Rezbin Waste Technology’s solutions in Western Visayas, marking a shift from support to direct innovation.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region VI has taken a decisive step in advancing climate-tech adoption, entering into a strategic service agreement with Rezbin Waste Technology Inc., an Iloilo City-based startup. The partnership, formalized in April 2026, marks the transition of DTI Region VI from simply supporting innovation to actively integrating it into its public service operations.

From Support to Direct Adoption

Traditionally, DTI Region VI has played a key role in nurturing the regional startup ecosystem, offering programs and funding through initiatives like the Region VI Innovation Programs and Initiatives. These efforts have focused on mentorship, capacity-building, and connecting startups to markets. However, the direct service agreement with Rezbin Waste Technology Inc. signals a new approach: DTI Region VI is now embedding startup-driven solutions into its own operations and public services.

This strategic shift aligns with recent findings in the 2022 Philippine Innovation Index Report, which highlights the importance of public sector innovation adoption for regional competitiveness. Western Visayas has consistently ranked among the top regions for innovation adoption, but experts note that public sector uptake remains a limiting factor for scaling impact.

Spotlight on Rezbin Waste Technology

Rezbin Waste Technology Inc. is an emerging climate-tech startup specializing in smart waste management solutions. Founded in Iloilo City, Rezbin develops digital platforms and hardware designed to optimize solid waste collection, tracking, and disposal. This technology is increasingly relevant as Western Visayas faces mounting solid waste challenges.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, Western Visayas generates thousands of tons of municipal solid waste annually, with urban centers like Iloilo City accounting for a significant share.

Data from the National Solid Waste Management Status Report indicates that the region faces challenges in waste segregation, collection efficiency, and landfill capacity.

By partnering with Rezbin, DTI Region VI aims to pilot and scale technology-driven solutions that could improve waste management efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and serve as a model for other regions. The adoption also supports the objectives of the Philippine Startup Development Program, which encourages government agencies to collaborate with homegrown startups tackling climate and sustainability challenges.

Implications for Innovation and Sustainability

The DTI-Region VI and Rezbin agreement reflects a growing trend among government agencies to move beyond traditional support structures and become first adopters of local technological innovations. This approach is expected to:

Accelerate the deployment of climate-tech solutions by providing real-world testing grounds

Increase the credibility and visibility of startups in the public sector

Encourage other agencies to partner directly with local innovators

While the specifics of the service agreement and implementation timeline have not been disclosed, the move has been broadly welcomed in the regional innovation community. Experts suggest that such partnerships can help address persistent gaps in public service delivery—especially in areas like waste management, where technological innovation is crucial for meeting environmental targets and improving quality of life.

Looking Ahead

As DTI Region VI begins to integrate Rezbin’s technology into its operations, the initiative will be closely watched as a test case for government-startup collaboration in the Philippines. Success could pave the way for wider adoption of climate-tech solutions, not only in Western Visayas but across the country, reinforcing the region’s position as a leader in innovation-driven public service.