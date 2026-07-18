Du Plessis and Usman headline UFC's return to Oklahoma City

Du Plessis and Usman brought UFC back to Oklahoma City after nearly 10 years, in a middleweight main event with title-shot consequences.

Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman headlined UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, giving the city its first UFC event in almost a decade. The middleweight main event paired two former champions in a fight that carried immediate consequences for the division’s next title line.

The seven-fight card took place July 18, with official weigh-in results posted the day before. UFC’s event page sold tickets through Ticketmaster and carried live coverage from the promotion itself, while the card was also labeled UFC Fight Night 281 by MMA Junkie and Sherdog. ESPN’s fight center listed du Plessis at 23-3-0 and Usman at 21-4-0.

That record gap did not lessen the stakes. Pre-fight coverage treated the bout as a possible title-eliminator-style matchup, with a win for du Plessis potentially pushing him toward another title shot. The Oklahoman also identified the pairing as second-ranked Dricus Du Plessis against ninth-ranked Kamaru Usman, a ranking spread that made the main event as much about the middleweight pecking order as the return to Oklahoma City.

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The promotion leaned into the city’s comeback status. UFC.com said the organization was back in Oklahoma City for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the Paycom Center promoted the show as the city’s UFC return after almost a decade. That made the main event more than a one-off booking. It placed two ex-champions at the center of a card designed to reset the division’s top end while reminding the promotion that aging stars still draw the clearest path to the spotlight.

For du Plessis, the fight was framed as a chance to strengthen his grip on the title conversation. For Usman, it was a chance to prove a former champion could still force his way back into relevance. In a sport where the promotion constantly balances new belt holders against established names, Oklahoma City became the latest test of which kind of star UFC is willing to build around next.