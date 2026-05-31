Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London, marking a new chapter for the high-profile couple.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially wed, celebrating their marriage in a private ceremony in London. The internationally acclaimed singer and the British actor exchanged vows at a low-key event attended by close friends and family, as first reported by Just Jared.

The Ceremony: A Private Affair

The couple, known for keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye, opted for an intimate London ceremony rather than a lavish celebrity spectacle. Just Jared reports that the event was attended by a select group of loved ones, reflecting the pair’s preference for privacy and understated celebrations.

Marriage Trends in London

The choice of an intimate London wedding aligns with recent marriage trends in the city. According to data from the Greater London Authority, many couples in the capital now favour smaller, more personal ceremonies over traditional large gatherings. This shift has been especially notable in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted changes in the scale and style of weddings throughout the UK.

The most recent data shows a gradual decline in the size of wedding parties and a rise in civil ceremonies.

Research by the Office for National Statistics indicates that couples in London are increasingly choosing venues that allow for a more exclusive guest list.

Legal and Cultural Significance

For couples like Lipa and Turner, marriage remains a significant legal and cultural milestone. In England and Wales, marriages are legally registered, and couples can request official documentation through the UK government portal for marriage certificates. The institution of marriage has deep roots in British society, symbolizing not just a union of two individuals but also a legal partnership with rights and responsibilities, as detailed in the Encyclopedia Britannica's explainer on marriage.

What’s Next for the Couple?

Lipa and Turner’s union has attracted widespread interest, given their high profiles in music and film. While the couple has not released a public statement about their future plans, fans and observers alike are eager to see how their personal and professional lives will evolve. According to recent ONS analysis, celebrity marriages often influence popular trends, from wedding fashion to ceremony preferences.

Conclusion

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s wedding highlights both the enduring appeal of marriage and evolving preferences for more personal celebrations, especially among London’s high-profile couples. Their choice of an intimate ceremony reflects broader societal trends and sets the stage for a new chapter in their lives together.