Dua Lipa shares first Sicily wedding photos in Chanel couture

Dua Lipa’s first Sicily wedding photos put a custom Chanel couture gown in the spotlight, turning a private vow into a global bridal branding moment.

Dua Lipa’s first official wedding photos turned a private milestone into a high-value fashion event, with the singer posting the images on Instagram and captioning them “Mr & Mrs.” The pictures, shot by David Sims, gave the public its first clear look at the Chanel haute couture gown she wore in Sicily and instantly shifted attention from the ceremony itself to the business of bridal image-making.

For Chanel, the reveal offered exactly the kind of cultural exposure luxury houses chase in the U.S. market: a celebrity bride, a destination setting and a dress designed to be dissected from every angle. The gown, created by Matthieu Blazy, was described as his first Chanel haute couture wedding dress for a friend of the house, a distinction that makes the look more than a red-carpet-level spectacle. It places the moment inside the wider fashion economy, where wedding photos become search traffic, mood-board fuel and a forecast of what affluent consumers will want next.

The dress reportedly carried the hallmarks of couture craftsmanship, with crystals, feathers, beadwork, a low or open back, a sweeping train, a feathered headpiece and a long embroidered veil. Those details matter because bridal trends increasingly move through social platforms before they show up in stores or stylists’ bookings. In that sense, Lipa’s photos do not just document a wedding in Sicily. They help define the visual language of modern luxury bridalwear, where silhouette, texture and after-hours glamour can matter as much as tradition.

The celebration itself took place on June 6 at Villa Valguarnera, the 18th-century mansion near Palermo that gave the wedding its historic backdrop. The weekend followed a civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31, where Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli couture skirt suit. Reports said the Sicilian gathering drew Elton John, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Donatella Versace and Grace Gummer, and E! reported that Elton John performed “Your Song” for the couple. The pair reportedly met through chef Ruth Rogers at The River Cafe in London in 2023, went public with their relationship in May 2024 and announced their engagement to British Vogue in June 2025.