Duckett's 75 off 47 balls steered Trent Rockets home by four wickets at Trent Bridge. London Spirit's 150/7 was not enough.

Ben Duckett’s 75 from 47 balls gave Trent Rockets the control they needed to beat London Spirit by four wickets in the eighth match of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The fixture, listed as Trent Rockets Men v London Spirit Men, was played on Sunday 26 July 2026 and ended with Rockets completing the chase after London Spirit finished on 150/7 in 93 balls.

Duckett’s innings mattered because it shaped the chase rather than merely decorating it. In a format built around 100 balls, his scoring rate kept Trent Rockets ahead of the target without forcing the middle order into panic, and that balance is exactly where modern white-ball batting has shifted: the best innings are often the ones that manage tempo, choose risk carefully and take runs from the right matchups at the right time.

That is also why Duckett’s move to Trent Rockets had signalled so much before a ball was bowled. BBC Sport reported in 2026 that Duckett had joined Rockets for the Hundred season as part of a wider shuffle of England internationals between franchises, a recruitment pattern that has made several sides more aggressive in building line-ups around established international batters. Rockets have used that approach to add a player whose game is built on speed of scoring and early pressure on bowlers, rather than waiting for the death overs to swing momentum.

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London Spirit still posted a competitive total, with the ESPN scorecard recording 150 for 7 from 93 balls, and the BBC scorecard noting a 24 off 14 from one of their batters. But once Duckett settled, the chase belonged to Trent Rockets. The margin of four wickets showed a pursuit that was controlled well enough to absorb pressure, even if the target remained within reach throughout.

The result also added another layer to the Rockets-Spirit contest. BBC Sport recorded a London Spirit win by 21 runs at Lord’s in August 2025, along with another Rockets victory in a separate meeting that year, giving this 2026 outcome added weight in a rivalry that is starting to carry a regular edge. Duckett’s innings did not just win a match at Trent Bridge; it showed why franchises now value batters who can shape a chase ball by ball, rather than simply finish it with power.