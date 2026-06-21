Dunga and Altidore urge Uruguay to sharpen attack against Cape Verde

Dunga and Jozy Altidore said Uruguay had to add pace and defensive bite as Cape Verde arrived after a 0-0 draw with Spain.

Uruguay entered its Group H meeting with Cape Verde under pressure to show more invention in attack and more discipline at the back, with Dunga and Jozy Altidore both pressing the same point: Marcelo Bielsa’s side could not rely on caution alone if it wanted the three points. The matchup was scheduled for June 21, 2026, and the stakes were sharpened by Cape Verde’s already historic run at its first World Cup.

FIFA listed the game at Miami Stadium with a 22:00 kickoff, while ESPN placed it at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a 6:00 PM start. However the venue and local listing were framed, the message around the game was clear: Uruguay needed to be quicker and more aggressive in possession, and it needed enough defensive control to avoid becoming the next side frustrated by a compact Cape Verde block.

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That warning carried real weight because Cape Verde had already shown exactly how difficult it could be to break down. On June 15 in Atlanta, the debutants held Spain to a 0-0 draw in a performance FIFA described as extraordinary and superbly organised in defense. Spain controlled 65% of possession, produced 27 shots and won 11 corners, yet still failed to score, a result that underlined how disciplined Cape Verde could be when pinned back.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

For Uruguay, the lesson was not abstract. If Cape Verde could absorb pressure from Luis de la Fuente’s Spain and leave with a point, then Bielsa’s team would need more than patient circulation and hope in the final third. Dunga and Altidore’s critique pointed directly at the shape of the contest: Uruguay had to move the ball faster, create more width, and commit more runners into the box without losing the structure that keeps tournament matches under control.

Reto Stauffer, www.hopp-schwiiz.ch via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0 de)

FIFA’s tournament framing added another layer to the story, highlighting Cape Verde as a nation of just over 500,000 people and presenting Uruguay-Cape Verde as a first-stage Group H fixture that could shape the path out of the group. TUDN said on June 17 that Bielsa was planning changes for the game, a sign that Uruguay recognized the balance it had to strike. The pressure was not simply to attack more, but to attack better, against an opponent already proven capable of turning restraint into leverage.