Dunga pide a Brasil más pegada tras el empate con Marruecos

Dunga turned Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Morocco into a test of identity, saying the Seleção needs more chances and a more ruthless edge in Group C.

Brazil’s opening night at the MetLife Stadium ended with an old question hanging over a new World Cup campaign: does the Seleção create enough, or does it still lack the killer instinct that separates contenders from champions? Dunga, who won the 1994 World Cup as Brazil’s captain and later coached the national team, sharpened that debate after the 1-1 draw with Morocco in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The match, Brazil’s debut in Group C of the 2026 World Cup, had started badly for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Ismael Saibari put Morocco ahead in the 21st minute, a reminder that the North Africans remain one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament after reaching the semifinals in Qatar 2022. Vinícius Júnior rescued Brazil nine minutes later, equalizing in the 32nd minute, but the result still left the five-time champions under pressure to find more goals in the matches ahead.

For Dunga, the issue was not just the scoreline. He said Brazil needed to generate more chances and be more ruthless in front of goal, a standard that has long defined the country’s title-winning teams. That critique lands hard because Brazil has built its identity around attacking talent, yet the draw suggested that talent alone may not be enough when the points and goal difference in the group stage will decide who advances.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

The game also marked Ancelotti’s World Cup debut as Brazil coach, a significant milestone for a manager who had already warned before the tournament that Morocco was the most dangerous opponent in the group. He had also described Group C, which includes Scotland and Haiti, as difficult. Morocco validated that warning immediately, showing the organization and physical discipline that have made it one of the most respected sides outside Europe and South America.

Brazil still has time to recover, and Ancelotti’s first tournament match did not end in defeat. But the performance sharpened the scrutiny around a team that remains the historical favorite by pedigree and trophies, yet now faces a narrower margin for error. Dunga’s message was blunt: if Brazil wants to go far, it must turn possession and chances into something far more decisive.