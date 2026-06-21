Dutch royals cheer Netherlands and Curaçao at historic World Cup day

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima crossed from Houston to Kansas City to back both sides of a kingdom split by an ocean, and Curaçao earned its first World Cup point.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima turned one World Cup Saturday into a vivid display of the Netherlands’ constitutional reach. After watching the Netherlands beat Sweden 5-1 in Houston, the royal couple flew to Kansas City and saw Curaçao hold Ecuador to a 0-0 draw, giving the island its first-ever point at the tournament.

The symbolism was impossible to miss. Curaçao is a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the king and queen are also its heads of state. They arrived for the Curaçao match with Princess Ariane, switched from orange scarves for the Dutch side to blue scarves for Curaçao, and were later shown dancing and celebrating with the team in the dressing room. Willem-Alexander called it “a very special World Cup” because the kingdom had two teams in the competition and said he hoped both would go far.

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For Curaçao, the result carried historic weight far beyond one point. With a population of about 155,000, it became the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, then followed its debut, a 7-1 loss to Germany, with a stubborn draw against Ecuador. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made 15 saves, one short of the World Cup record, to preserve the scoreless result, while midfielder Tahith Chong said it was amazing to have the royals present for the team’s first-ever World Cup point.

The Dutch side also kept moving. Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo each scored twice against Sweden, pushing the Netherlands closer to the knockout round and reinforcing a strong start in Houston. The team was set to finish group play against Tunisia on Thursday in Kansas City, while Curaçao still needed a win over Ivory Coast to advance.

Photo by Adera Abdoulaye Dolo

Martin Kraft via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The royal family had already marked Curaçao’s first World Cup qualification in November 2025 with a public message calling it a moment of great pride for the kingdom. On Saturday, that message was matched by a visible gesture in two stadiums, two colors and two results that reflected both the sporting ambition and the political reality of a kingdom still tied across the Atlantic.