Dutch Women Boost Patent Filings but Lag in Tech Startups

Women in the Netherlands are filing more patents, yet their presence in tech startups remains limited despite recent gains.

Women in the Netherlands are increasingly making their mark as inventors, with official records highlighting a steady rise in patent filings. However, this progress is not yet matched in the country’s tech startup landscape, where female founders remain a minority.

Women Gaining Ground as Inventors

Recent data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) shows that the number of female inventors filing patents has seen a notable increase in recent years. While women still account for a smaller proportion of overall patent applications compared to men, the upward trend signals growing participation and innovation among Dutch women. Official government figures from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) confirm that the gender gap, although persistent, is gradually narrowing.

In 2022, women were listed as inventors on approximately 15% of Dutch patent filings, up from previous years.

The OECD's inventor dataset places the Netherlands above the EU average for female inventor share, but still well below gender parity.

This positive movement is consistent with European trends, which show that women are increasingly active as inventors across the continent, though they remain underrepresented overall.

Tech Startup Scene Still Male-Dominated

Despite the growth in patent activity, women’s participation as founders in Dutch tech startups remains limited. The Statistics Netherlands Start-ups Dashboard reveals that only a small share of new tech businesses are launched by women.

Female founders account for less than 20% of Dutch tech startups, and the figure is lower in high-growth and deep-tech sectors.

This pattern is confirmed by Techleap.nl’s Netherlands Startup Ecosystem Report 2023, which highlights persistent gender gaps at the founder and leadership levels.

Experts point to a range of factors behind this disparity, including fewer women in science and engineering fields, limited access to venture capital, and persistent cultural and networking barriers. Eurostat’s statistics on women in STEM underline that women make up less than a third of STEM professionals in the Netherlands, which is reflected in the pipeline of potential startup founders.

Bridging the Gap: Opportunities and Challenges

While the rise in female inventors is a positive development, the challenge now lies in translating these innovations into successful businesses. Analysts from Techleap.nl note that supporting women through mentorship, funding, and visibility could help more female inventors take the entrepreneurial leap. Industry observers also emphasize the importance of policy measures and targeted programs to address systemic hurdles.

Incubator and accelerator initiatives tailored for women are seen as promising tools, but their reach remains limited.

Calls for greater representation of women in investment decision-making and startup networks are growing across the Dutch tech sector.

Looking Ahead

The steady increase in female patent filings in the Netherlands marks an important step toward gender equity in innovation. However, as the tech startup ecosystem remains predominantly male-driven, stakeholders across government, academia, and industry are being urged to intensify efforts to support women at all stages of the innovation and entrepreneurship journey. Further progress will depend on sustained investment in education, access to capital, and the dismantling of persistent barriers facing aspiring female founders.