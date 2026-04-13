Dylan Harper Among NBA’s Most-Viewed Rookies in 2025-26

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey made waves in the NBA’s 2025-26 season, drawing major online viewership and boosting Rutgers’ pro legacy.

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, both former Rutgers standouts, captured national attention during the 2025-26 NBA season with breakout performances and massive digital followings, according to analysis from both NBA.com and NJ.com.

Harper’s Digital Impact Grows in Rookie Year

Harper, who entered the NBA with high expectations after a celebrated college career at Rutgers, quickly established himself not only as an on-court contributor but also as a major draw for fans online. The NBA’s official social and digital platforms listed Harper among the 10 most-viewed players of the 2025-26 season, underscoring his growing popularity with a global audience. While the league did not release specific view counts, the top-10 list is typically dominated by established stars—making Harper’s inclusion as a rookie especially notable.

Harper was the only rookie included in the NBA’s top-10 most-viewed digital players for the season.

was the only rookie included in the NBA’s top-10 most-viewed digital players for the season. He joined the ranks of perennial fan favorites and MVP contenders, signaling his rapid ascent in the league’s marketing landscape.

On-Court Performance Backed the Hype

Harper’s digital fame was fueled by a strong first-year campaign. According to NJ.com, he delivered a well-rounded game, adapting quickly to the professional level. His season statistics reflected impressive averages for a newcomer, including double-digit scoring and significant minutes per contest. This on-court productivity, combined with several highlight-reel plays, translated directly into high engagement on NBA social platforms. Readers can compare his per-game stats to other rookies and league leaders.

Harper’s athleticism and basketball IQ earned him multiple NBA Rookie of the Month nominations.

He demonstrated versatility, contributing in points, assists, and rebounds, which was noted by both league analysts and online fans.

Ace Bailey and Other Rutgers Alumni Make Their Mark

While Harper’s digital stardom was the headline, Ace Bailey, another former Scarlet Knight, also made progress in his NBA journey. NJ.com reported that Bailey took on a larger role with his team, improving his scoring and defensive stats as the season progressed. Though Bailey did not crack the NBA’s digital top 10, his performance solidified Rutgers’ growing reputation as a pipeline for NBA talent.

Other ex-Rutgers players saw limited minutes, but continued to represent the program across several NBA rosters.

Rutgers’ increasing NBA presence is notable given the program’s recent recruiting and development success.

Social Media and Fan Engagement in Today’s NBA

The NBA’s annual release of its most-viewed players reflects the league’s emphasis on digital engagement as a key measure of player popularity. Harper’s top-10 status signals a new wave of young stars leveraging both on-court excellence and digital storytelling to build their brands.

NBA social and digital viewership metrics increasingly influence All-Star voting, endorsement opportunities, and player marketability.

Rookies like Harper are using platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and NBA highlights to connect with fans worldwide.

Outlook for Rutgers Alumni in the NBA

Harper’s and Bailey’s success stories underscore a larger trend: Rutgers is becoming a credible source of NBA talent. Their 2025-26 campaigns not only lifted the profile of their alma mater but also set the stage for future Scarlet Knights in the league. If current trajectories hold, Rutgers could see more of its alumni reach both statistical and digital milestones in seasons to come.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if Harper can maintain his on-court production and digital momentum, and whether Bailey and other Rutgers alumni can follow suit in the increasingly competitive NBA landscape.