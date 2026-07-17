Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 promises year-round comfort with quiet heating and cooling

Dyson's HF1 sells one box for winter heat and summer cooling, but the £399.99 price makes the value test harder than the design pitch.

Dyson is pitching the Hot+Cool HF1 as a single answer to year-round comfort, with the UK price set at £399.99 and the promise of replacing separate heaters and fans with one premium unit. The company markets it as its quietest, most powerful heater and cooling fan yet, and says the machine can pre-heat a room from anywhere through its Remote Link feature.

The sales claim rests on speed and convenience. Retailer descriptions say the HF1 delivers fast, precise whole-room heating in winter and powerful cooling in summer, can raise a room’s temperature by one degree in as little as 100 seconds, and warms a room 20% faster. That makes it easier to see the appeal for draughty rooms, small home offices and bedside tables, but it also shows where the trade-off lands: the HF1 is meant to cover two jobs, not to undercut the price of a basic space heater or desk fan.

AI-generated illustration

Safety is part of the pitch too. Best Buy lists the HF1 as designed with no exposed heating elements or fast-spinning blades, along with automatic tip-over shutoff and a child lock. The same listing says it is recommended for rooms up to 800 square feet. Dyson’s UK page adds a 2-year guarantee and free next-day UK delivery, which helps soften the blow of the sticker price, though not by much.

Source: Ideal Home

The reviews paint a mixed picture of how much premium buys. Mumsnet, in an update last refreshed on Mar. 26, 2026, described the HF1 as a small but capable fan heater with useful smart features and a few minor quirks. Other reviewers have said it is quiet at lower speeds but starts to sound more like a blower at higher settings, which matters if the machine is going to sit near a desk or bed. A Telegraph review dated Jan. 7, 2026 put the RRP at £399.99 and described the unit as fast, quiet and beautifully designed, while still flagging the price as difficult to stomach.

Photo by Yusuf Çelik

That leaves the HF1 looking less like a budget-saving consolidation device and more like a premium convenience product. For households deciding whether to buy one machine instead of two cheaper ones, the clearest gains are space, safety features and smart controls, not a low entry cost.