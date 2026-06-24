Dyson PencilWash hits record low price at Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon dropped Dyson’s PencilWash to $199.99, a new low for the slim hard-floor cleaner and $150 below its own $349.99 list price.

Amazon has cut Dyson’s PencilWash cordless hard floor cleaner to $199.99, a $150 drop that puts the sleek wet mop at its lowest price yet. The deal lands less than five months after Dyson launched the cleaner on February 19, 2026, and it sharply undercuts the $349.99 price still shown on Dyson’s own product page.

The PencilWash is Dyson’s answer for hard floors rather than carpets: a single-purpose wet cleaner built around a 1.5-inch handle, a 4.9-pound body and a frame that lays flat to 15 cm so it can slide under low furniture. Dyson says the machine uses hydration, agitation and extraction technologies to clean with fresh water while tackling wet spills and stains and leaving a quick-drying finish.

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Even at the sale price, the PencilWash remains a premium purchase, which is the real story behind the discount. Dyson’s product page lists a 4.0-star average from 355 ratings, a sign that the machine already has a small but established base of buyers. Amazon’s listing describes it as a cordless wet cleaner for hard floors, gives it 30 minutes of run time and says 400+ units were bought in the past month.

The sale also puts the PencilWash in the shadow of Dyson’s own design-heavy pricing strategy. The PencilVac Fluffycones vacuum, marketed as the world’s slimmest vacuum at 38 mm in diameter, carries a $599.99 price tag and uses four conical brush bars and a 140,000 rpm Hyperdymium motor. Against that backdrop, the PencilWash’s lower sticker price looks less like mass-market affordability than a rare moment when one of Dyson’s niche cleaners briefly becomes less expensive.

The earlier Memorial Day markdown in late May had already signaled that the PencilWash could dip below its launch pricing, and this Prime Day cut appears to push it even lower. For households that already rely on hard floors, deal hunters can now get Dyson’s newest floor cleaner at a price that is still steep, but closer to a practical buy than the company’s original launch position.