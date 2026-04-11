Eagles Acquire Dontayvion Wicks in Trade With Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles strengthen their receiving corps by trading for wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their wide receiver unit by acquiring Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers, multiple national outlets reported Wednesday night. The move, confirmed by sources to The New York Times, ESPN, and NBC Sports, marks a notable transaction early in the NFL offseason as both teams look to reshape their rosters heading into 2026.

Details of the Deal

Though the teams have not yet announced the terms of the trade, ESPN cited sources close to the negotiation confirming that the deal is in place and Wicks will join the Eagles’ roster ahead of offseason activities. The New York Times also corroborated the news, reporting that the trade was finalized late Wednesday. According to the official NFL transactions log, the transaction is expected to be processed in the coming days.

Wicks’ Emerging Profile

Dontayvion Wicks, 24, was drafted by Green Bay in 2023 and quickly established himself as an ascending talent in their receiving corps. Last season, Wicks posted 48 receptions, 672 yards, and 5 touchdowns, showing an ability to stretch the field and contribute in clutch moments. His advanced metrics, including a strong yards-per-target figure and above-average catch rate, have drawn praise from analysts. For a deeper look into his performance, readers can review his official NFL statistics and advanced analytics evaluations.

48 catches for 672 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 2025

for and in 2025 Ranked among the NFL’s top 50 receivers in yardage

Valued for route running and versatility, per Football Outsiders

Impact for the Eagles

Philadelphia’s receiving corps gains a versatile weapon in Wicks, who complements established options with his size and ability to win contested balls. NBC Sports highlighted that the Eagles’ interest in Wicks stems from a desire to add depth and youth at the position, especially after injuries hampered their offense last season. Wicks’ contract, as detailed by Spotrac, remains affordable, giving the Eagles flexibility to address other roster needs.

Packers’ Perspective

For Green Bay, the move signals confidence in their younger receivers and a willingness to re-tool the offense. NBC Sports noted that several Packers players reacted on social media, with some expressing surprise at the trade. The Packers have a history of developing new receiving talent, and the departure of Wicks may open opportunities for recent draft picks.

What Comes Next

Both teams will be scrutinized for how the trade affects their upcoming campaigns. Philadelphia hopes Wicks can provide an immediate spark and help push the offense to new heights. For Green Bay, attention will turn to how they fill the gap left by Wicks and whether the assets acquired in the trade will pay dividends.

With the trade expected to become official soon, fans can track Wicks’ integration into Philadelphia’s system and monitor further offseason moves via the NFL transactions page. For those interested in Wicks’ development or advanced statistical breakdowns, NFL Next Gen Stats provides interactive charts and tracking data from his 2023 and 2025 seasons.

As the 2026 season approaches, all eyes will be on how quickly Wicks adapts to his new team and whether this acquisition helps the Eagles reach their championship aspirations.