Eagles Add Andy Dalton in Trade With Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, adding experienced depth to their roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their quarterback depth by acquiring Andy Dalton from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick, according to multiple sources including ESPN, NFL.com, and the San Francisco Chronicle. The move was officially recorded in the NFL’s transaction log on March 18, 2026.

Dalton Brings Veteran Experience

Dalton, a 13-year NFL veteran, is expected to serve as a reliable backup option behind Eagles starter Jalen Hurts. Known for his leadership and steady presence, Dalton’s career includes starting roles with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, the Panthers.

Dalton has played in 179 regular-season games , making 166 starts , and has passed for over 38,000 yards with 244 touchdowns and 144 interceptions.

, making , and has passed for over 38,000 yards with 244 touchdowns and 144 interceptions. His official NFL stats show a career completion rate above 62%.

Dalton spent the 2025 season with the Panthers, where he appeared in 3 games and threw for 386 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

Trade Details and Team Strategy

The deal, first reported by the Associated Press and confirmed by both ESPN and NFL.com, sends a future seventh-round pick to Carolina. Seventh-rounders, while low in value, often serve as currency for teams seeking to add veteran depth or fill key roster needs. The official move can be found on the Eagles’ updated roster and the Panthers’ team transaction page.

Philadelphia’s decision to acquire Dalton underscores a desire for a proven backup behind their franchise quarterback. The Eagles’ quarterback room previously featured limited starting experience beyond Hurts, making Dalton’s arrival significant for insurance against injury and as a potential mentor to younger players.

Dalton’s Role and Contract Situation

Dalton, age 38, is expected to take on a clear backup role. NFL.com reports that Eagles coaches value his experience in high-pressure situations and his reputation as a positive locker room influence. Dalton is entering the final year of his current contract, carrying a modest salary for a veteran backup. According to Spotrac’s contract data, his deal provides flexibility for the Eagles without significant long-term cap commitments.

League and Team Context

The Eagles finished the 2025 season as NFC East contenders but faced questions about depth at key positions, particularly quarterback.

finished the 2025 season as NFC East contenders but faced questions about depth at key positions, particularly quarterback. Andy Dalton has been recognized for his quick ability to learn new systems, having played under multiple offensive coordinators during his career.

has been recognized for his quick ability to learn new systems, having played under multiple offensive coordinators during his career. Philadelphia has prioritized stability at backup quarterback in recent years, a philosophy reinforced by this trade.

Looking Ahead

While not expected to push for the starting job, Dalton gives the Eagles a measure of reliability and insurance heading into the 2026 NFL season. The trade also signals the Panthers’ confidence in their younger quarterbacks as they move ahead without Dalton on the roster.

As the Eagles continue to build their roster for another playoff push, Dalton’s acquisition represents a strategic move to balance immediate needs and long-term depth. Fans can follow the latest roster changes on the team’s official roster page, and track how Dalton’s veteran presence impacts the coming season.