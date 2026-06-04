Jordan Mailata Relieved After A.J. Brown Traded to Patriots

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata shares his relief following the blockbuster trade sending star receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots, highlighting the impact on Philadelphia's locker room.

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata publicly shared his relief after the team's recent trade of star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, a move that marks a significant shift for both franchises ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Veteran Voices Relief Amid Offseason Changes

Speaking to the media after news of the trade broke, Mailata did not hold back his feelings. He said,

"Thank God it's over." — Jordan Mailata, NFL.com

He acknowledged that while his words might sound harsh, there was a sense of closure following months of speculation and uncertainty around Brown’s future in Philadelphia. NFL.com noted Mailata's candor in discussing the emotional and strategic weight lifted from the team’s locker room with the trade’s completion.

Brown's Impact and Departure

A.J. Brown was a centerpiece of the Eagles’ offense since his arrival in 2022, earning All-Pro honors and establishing himself among the league’s top wide receivers. In his time with Philadelphia, Brown recorded standout numbers, including over 1,400 receiving yards in multiple seasons, and played a critical role in the team’s playoff runs.

Despite Brown’s on-field production, the last several months were marked by trade rumors and reported tensions. Yahoo Sports and NFL.com both reported on the growing sense of distraction within the team, as uncertainty swirled around Brown’s long-term role and contract negotiations.

Locker Room Dynamics and Player Perspective

Mailata, a respected voice and leader on the Eagles’ offensive line, articulated the sentiment of many within the organization. According to both Yahoo Sports and NFL.com, his comments reflect not animosity toward Brown personally, but a desire for stability and focus as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

While the Eagles lose a top-tier playmaker, Mailata’s remarks suggest that the trade provides an opportunity to reset the locker room atmosphere. The team can now turn its attention to integrating new talent and refining their offensive strategy.

Patriots Acquire a Proven Star

For the New England Patriots, acquiring Brown signals a major investment in their receiving corps as they seek to revitalize their offense. Brown’s proven ability to produce at a high level—having accumulated over 6,900 career receiving yards and 47 touchdowns—could provide a spark for a unit that struggled in recent seasons.

Brown’s postseason experience and leadership are expected to help mentor younger Patriots receivers

The trade could alter the AFC playoff landscape

Looking Ahead for Philadelphia

The Eagles now face the challenge of filling the void left by Brown’s departure. With a reshaped receiving group and an emphasis on team chemistry, Philadelphia hopes to remain competitive in a tough NFC East. The team also gains flexibility to pursue future assets and develop emerging talent.

Meanwhile, Mailata and other veterans will play a critical role in guiding the younger roster through this period of transition. According to Mailata's career stats, his consistent play and leadership have been foundational for the Eagles’ offensive success in recent years.

Conclusion

With the trade finalized, both franchises move forward: the Eagles seeking stability and a refreshed identity, and the Patriots looking to capitalize on Brown’s elite talent. As the 2026 season approaches, all eyes will be on how these locker room changes translate to results on the field.