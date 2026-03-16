Eagles Retain Dallas Goedert on One-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed tight end Dallas Goedert to a one-year contract, ensuring the veteran remains a key part of their offense for the upcoming season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured tight end Dallas Goedert for another season, agreeing to a one-year contract that keeps the veteran at the heart of their offensive scheme. The agreement, reported by both The New York Times and ESPN on Saturday, comes as the Eagles aim to maintain stability and experience at the tight end position heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Goedert’s Continued Role in Philadelphia

Goedert, who has spent his entire career with the Eagles since being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, remains a pivotal target for the team’s passing game. Over the years, he has developed into one of the league’s most reliable tight ends, offering consistent production and versatility. According to the latest Eagles depth chart, Goedert is expected to retain his starting role, providing quarterback support in both passing and blocking situations.

Statistical Track Record and Impact

Goedert’s career statistics highlight his value to the Eagles’ offense. Through the 2025 season, he has accumulated over 350 receptions, 4,200 receiving yards, and 28 touchdowns. His performance has consistently ranked among the top tight ends in the league, as reflected in his NFL.com career stats. Goedert’s ability to find openings in defenses and contribute after the catch makes him a valuable asset, particularly in critical third-down and red-zone situations.

In 2025, Goedert recorded 56 receptions for 638 yards and 4 touchdowns

He has appeared in over 100 games in his career

Goedert has averaged over 11 yards per reception since entering the league

Contract Details and Team Context

While neither The New York Times nor ESPN provided specific financial terms for the new contract, Spotrac’s contract data shows that Goedert previously played under a four-year, $57 million extension signed in 2021. This new one-year agreement appears to be a short-term solution, possibly reflecting the team’s focus on maintaining cap flexibility while retaining veteran leadership. The Eagles’ current salary cap situation can be further explored in the NFLPA’s public salary cap report.

Strategic Implications for the Eagles

Re-signing Goedert signals the Eagles’ intent to compete with a core of experienced players while balancing the development of younger talent at skill positions. As the team navigates a competitive NFC landscape, maintaining continuity at tight end will be critical for offensive coordinator and quarterback synergy. Goedert’s blocking ability and football IQ also add stability to Philadelphia’s run game and pass protection schemes.

Looking Ahead

With Dallas Goedert’s return, the Eagles solidify one of their most reliable weapons for the 2026 season. Both The New York Times and ESPN note that this move addresses a key roster concern and provides the offense with a proven playmaker as they look to build on recent successes. The short-term nature of the deal suggests the team will continue to evaluate its long-term plans at tight end, but for now, Goedert’s presence offers reassurance to fans and coaches alike.

For in-depth career stats and contract details on Dallas Goedert, readers can explore his Pro Football Reference page and Spotrac contract history.