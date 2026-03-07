Eagles Sign Jordan Davis to Three-Year, $78M Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked in defensive tackle Jordan Davis with a three-year, $78 million extension, reinforcing their defensive core.

The Philadelphia Eagles have reached an agreement with standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis on a three-year, $78 million contract extension, according to multiple reports on Saturday. The deal ensures the former first-round pick will remain a centerpiece of the Eagles' defensive front for years to come.

Details of the Extension

NFL.com first reported the agreement, highlighting that the extension will keep Davis under contract through the prime of his career. Contract details from Spotrac indicate the deal includes significant guaranteed money, reflecting the Eagles' confidence in Davis's value to their defense. While full financial breakdowns are expected, the $78 million figure marks one of the most lucrative extensions for an interior defensive lineman in recent seasons.

Jordan Davis’s Impact in Philadelphia

Drafted 13th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Davis quickly made his presence felt with his rare combination of size and athleticism. Over his first three seasons, Davis has anchored the Eagles’ run defense and shown steady improvement as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Reference, Davis has recorded 92 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss over 49 career games.

2023 season: 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss

These numbers are corroborated by NFL.com’s player statistics, which also highlight Davis’s growth in quarterback pressures and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Why the Eagles Prioritized Davis

The decision to extend Davis aligns with the Eagles’ long-term strategy to invest in their defensive line—a hallmark of the organization’s roster-building philosophy. Philadelphia’s defense ranked among the top units in the league in several key categories during Davis’s tenure. In the 2023 season, the Eagles finished with a 11-6 record and allowed just 98.7 rushing yards per game, placing them in the NFL’s top 10 in run defense.

Both ProFootballRumors.com and NFL.com emphasized Davis’s role as a leader in the locker room and a foundational piece for the team’s future. His extension helps the Eagles maintain continuity on a line that has seen several high-profile departures and additions in recent years.

League Context and Future Outlook

Davis’s new contract also reflects the evolving market for elite defensive tackles. His average annual value of $26 million puts him among the highest-paid at his position, a testament to the premium placed on disruptive interior defenders in today’s NFL. The timing of the extension, coming before the start of free agency, gives the Eagles financial clarity as they approach additional roster decisions.

Looking ahead, Davis will be expected to anchor a defense seeking to return to championship contention, building on recent playoff appearances and maintaining a standard of excellence in the NFC East. The Eagles’ commitment to homegrown talent like Davis signals their intent to remain competitive for years to come.

Conclusion

By securing Jordan Davis with a long-term extension, Philadelphia has solidified a core defensive position, ensuring stability and leadership on and off the field. As the NFL offseason unfolds, Davis’s deal stands out as a significant move in shaping the Eagles’ future—and the broader market for top defensive linemen.