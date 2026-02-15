2026 NFL Mock Drafts Highlight Quarterbacks, Major Trades

Early 2026 NFL mock drafts highlight an anticipated run on quarterbacks and potential blockbuster trades, setting the stage for a dynamic draft season.

With the 2026 NFL Draft still months away, early mock drafts from major outlets are already fueling debate among fans and analysts, spotlighting a projected run on quarterbacks and a flurry of trade speculation that could reshape the top of the draft board.

Quarterbacks Dominate Early Projections

Both NFL Spin Zone and the New York Post emphasize the prominence of quarterbacks in their latest 2026 mock drafts. According to multiple mock drafts compiled by the New York Post, as many as five quarterbacks are predicted to go off the board in the opening round, matching recent trends where teams prioritize the game's most pivotal position. This echoes the ongoing shift seen in the number of first-round quarterbacks selected in recent drafts.

projects two quarterbacks in the top three picks, reflecting the high premium placed on franchise signal-callers. The New York Post also reports that five quarterbacks could be chosen within the first round, with several teams in the top 10 seeking upgrades under center.

Jets Expected to Pass on Quarterback

One of the more intriguing storylines comes from the New York Post, which predicts that the New York Jets, despite holding a high pick, will bypass the quarterback position. Instead, the Jets are expected to address another area of need, signaling confidence in their current quarterback situation. This stands out in a draft landscape where several teams are projected to be aggressive in their pursuit of quarterbacks. This approach may stem from the Jets' assessment of their roster following the 2025 NFL season, where improvements in other areas could have a greater impact on team performance.

Blockbuster Trades Anticipated

Trade speculation is already swirling, with NFL Spin Zone predicting "blockbuster trades" involving teams moving up or down in the draft order. The mock draft scenarios suggest that organizations with established quarterbacks may be open to dealing their picks to quarterback-needy franchises, a trend seen in recent years as teams aggressively pursue their preferred prospects.

Both sources foresee multiple deals shaking up the early part of the draft, which could dramatically alter the final draft order. These predictions are consistent with recent seasons, where draft-day trades have played a major role in determining which teams land top-tier talent. For readers seeking a historical perspective on how trades have impacted past drafts, the NFL Draft History by Year page offers a comprehensive look at previous deals and their outcomes.

Other Notable Projections

Both mock drafts highlight several teams with multiple first-round picks due to previous trades, giving them flexibility to maneuver.

Top talent at positions such as offensive tackle and cornerback are also expected to come off the board within the top 15 picks, according to NFL Spin Zone.

The New York Post notes a particularly deep class at wide receiver, with several names projected as potential first-round selections.

What These Early Mocks Mean for Teams and Fans

While mock drafts remain speculative at this stage, they provide valuable insight into team needs, the depth of the upcoming class, and the strategies likely to unfold in the months leading up to the draft. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how the actual 2026 NFL Draft order and team priorities evolve, especially as franchise fortunes can pivot quickly based on offseason moves and player development.

For those tracking team performance and how it impacts draft positioning, the NFL standings and 2025 season summary provide crucial context. As the draft approaches, expect more updates and shifting projections as teams finalize their evaluations and trade scenarios become clearer.

In summary, the early 2026 NFL mock drafts underscore the continued demand for quarterbacks, the potential for major trade activity, and a draft class loaded with talent at several premium positions. As the process unfolds, these predictions will shape the narratives and strategies leading into one of the league’s marquee offseason events.