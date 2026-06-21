Early Prime Day Apple deals cut prices on MacBooks, iPads and AirPods

AirPods Pro 3 at $169 to $179 are the standout Apple deal, while MacBook Air and iPad markdowns look stronger for Prime Day marketing than for true bargain hunters.

Early Prime Day Apple deals are already live, and the numbers separate the real discounts from the hype. AirPods Pro 3, which Apple lists at $249, are showing up around $169 to $179, making them the clearest standout for shoppers who want a genuine price cut rather than a sale tag.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2026 runs June 23 to June 26, a four-day event that Amazon says is exclusive to Prime members. The company announced the dates on April 29 and has since said early deals are in motion, pushing the shopping frenzy ahead of the usual July window. NBC News has noted that Amazon last held Prime Day in June in 2021, underscoring how unusual this calendar shift is.

AI-generated illustration

The best Apple value in the early wave is the AirPods Pro 3. Apple says the earbuds deliver up to 2 times more active noise cancellation than AirPods Pro 2 and add heart-rate sensing during workouts, so a drop to the high-$160s or $170s is meaningful on a flagship product that is still sold at full Apple pricing. AirPods 4 around $99 are a simpler entry point, but the AirPods Pro 3 discounts are the ones that look worth acting on before the sale officially opens.

MacBooks tell a more selective story. Apple introduced the MacBook Air with M5 on March 3, 2026, calling it its most popular laptop and highlighting a faster CPU, next-generation GPU and expanded AI capabilities. Early discounts of roughly $149 to $200 are solid on a machine that is only a few months old, but they do not automatically beat what back-to-school pricing can deliver later in the summer, especially if Apple and retail partners keep competing on base configurations.

Photo by Sarah Shi

The iPad deals deserve the most skepticism. Apple’s current 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip starts at $349 and was announced in March 2025, which makes it a familiar entry-level anchor for sale pages. That kind of model is often used to make a Prime Day spread look broader than it is, even when the deepest cuts are reserved for accessories and lower-end tablets. For shoppers who need AirPods Pro 3 now, this is a real buy-now price. For anyone shopping Macs or iPads mainly for school, waiting for later summer promotions still looks smarter than chasing the first Apple markdown Amazon puts in front of them.