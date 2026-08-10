Earthquake hits Colombia's Pacific coast, causing injuries and damage

A 7.4-magnitude quake struck Colombia's Pacific coast near San José del Palmar, with a governor reporting injuries and damage and no tsunami warning issued.

A strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia’s Pacific coast near San José del Palmar in Chocó, and a regional governor reported injuries and damage as officials began checking towns, bridges and public infrastructure. Colombia’s geological service later revised the quake’s magnitude to 7.4, and the U.S. tsunami warning system said there was no tsunami warning.

The first assessment centered on a stretch of coastline and forested terrain that is among Colombia’s most vulnerable to seismic shocks. Chocó lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates repeatedly generate tremors and, at times, more destructive earthquakes. In a department where roads, communications and utility systems can be fragile even in normal weather, a large quake immediately raises questions about access to remote communities and the condition of schools, clinics and housing.

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Emergency crews and local officials moved to determine whether the shaking had blocked roads, damaged bridges or cut contact with settlements along the Pacific side of the country. Reports from Chocó also pointed to transport concerns, including possible isolation on roads cut by the quake and damage at the Pereira airport terminal, a reminder that the effects of a major earthquake can spread well beyond the epicenter. For coastal communities, the first hours after a quake often hinge on whether responders can reach the affected area and whether communications remain intact.

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The shaking was felt far from Chocó. Residents in Bogotá felt the tremor, and neighboring Ecuador also reported the quake. One early account said 34 million people across four countries felt the shaking, underscoring how widely a major seismic event on Colombia’s Pacific edge can be felt across the region.

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Later reports on the same day described fatalities and building collapses in several cities, including Pereira and Manizales, showing how the toll rose as damage assessments expanded. That pattern is familiar in major earthquakes: the first official reports often mention injuries and visible damage, then give way to a fuller accounting as authorities reach harder-hit areas and inspect structures. In western Colombia, where geography can slow rescue access and aftershocks remain a concern, the public-safety challenge quickly becomes as much about logistics as about the initial shaking itself.