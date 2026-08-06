eBay lifts revenue forecast on strong luxury and collectibles demand

eBay raised its third-quarter revenue outlook to $3.07 billion-$3.12 billion as buyers kept paying for authenticated luxury, collectibles and other high-trust categories.

eBay lifted its third-quarter revenue forecast to $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion, above Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.97 billion, and the stock jumped in after-hours trading. The guidance pointed to a market where shoppers are still spending, but increasingly in categories where verification, rarity and resale value matter more than bargain hunting.

The latest numbers showed that pattern in eBay’s second quarter. Merchandise volume rose 10% to $19.5 billion, revenue increased 6% to $2.76 billion and adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.37. Those results suggest eBay is getting more mileage from a better mix of goods, especially in segments such as luxury, collectibles and refurbished items that tend to attract buyers willing to pay up for trust and convenience.

That strategy has been building for years. eBay launched Authenticity Guarantee for luxury handbags in June 2021, covering bags sold for $500 or more from brands including Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Chanel. In March 2022, eBay told investors it was shaping its long-term strategy around focus categories. Then in June 2023, it expanded the verification program to streetwear priced at $200 or more, including Aimé Leon Dore, KITH, Off-White and Stone Island. eBay’s own product pages now say Authenticity Guarantee covers eligible handbags, watches, jewelry, sneakers and other items.

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The company, founded in 1995, has increasingly leaned into the idea that not all online spending is equal. The latest forecast suggests consumers may still be cautious on ordinary discretionary purchases, but remain willing to spend on items that feel unique, collectible or investment-worthy. That helps explain why eBay can post stronger growth even as larger rivals dominate everyday retail.

The numbers also fit a wider shift in e-commerce toward curation and trust. Platforms are using authentication systems and category specialization to convert buyers who want confidence when purchasing expensive goods online. For eBay, that means competing less on scale and more on credibility in markets where provenance can be worth as much as price.