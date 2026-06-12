Ebola kills newborns at Congo orphanage as outbreak spreads

A newborn at a Bunia orphanage died of Ebola after her mother’s death, and another infant followed, exposing the outbreak’s toll on the youngest.

Ebola has reached the most fragile corner of eastern Congo: a church-run orphanage in Bunia where newborns and caregivers live in constant close contact. At Saint Nicholas Orphanage, baby Buswaza arrived after her mother died in late May, then developed a fever and died within days of what doctors later confirmed was Ebola.

Her death quickly exposed how easily the virus can move through crowded caregiving settings. After Buswaza died, six other babies at the orphanage were identified as suspected Ebola cases. Five later tested negative and were discharged from the Evangelical Medical Centre after being treated in isolation. Another infant, a girl nicknamed Cherie and described as an orphan triplet, tested positive and died on Wednesday, according to Dr. Freddy Kibwana, head of the center.

The loss did not stop with the children. Three carers, including a nun, tested positive for Ebola, underscoring the danger for people who bathe, feed and comfort sick infants with no practical way to keep distance. The orphanage houses 69 children, and the outbreak has shown how quickly one sick child can threaten an entire home built around care.

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The deaths came as the Democratic Republic of Congo’s 17th Ebola outbreak spread through Ituri Province, one of the country’s hardest-hit and hardest-to-reach areas. The Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare declared the outbreak on May 15 after the Institut national de recherche biomédicale in Kinshasa confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease in eight of 13 blood samples from Rwampara Health Zone on May 14 and 15. The World Health Organization said the strain has no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, making rapid isolation, contact tracing and community trust central to control efforts.

The toll remains severe. By early June, the outbreak had infected nearly 600 people and killed at least 115, while UNICEF said 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths had been reported in Ituri Province, along with two cases in Uganda, one fatal. WHO has said the response is taking place in a setting marked by humanitarian crisis, remoteness, dense population and insecurity, conditions that make surveillance and treatment far harder to sustain.

Source: reuters.com

Even so, there have been signs that fast care can save lives. Four nurses who became ill in the outbreak recovered and were discharged after treatment, showing the value of early supportive care, the only available treatment for Bundibugyo virus. But the deaths of Buswaza and Cherie make the central failure impossible to ignore: Ebola control still struggles most where children are least able to protect themselves.