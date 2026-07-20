ECB survey shows easing wage demands and slower euro zone price growth

An ECB survey found wage demands and selling-price growth easing, a sign inflation pressure is cooling as markets watch the bank's next rate move.

An ECB survey showed wage demands moderating and selling-price growth slowing across the euro zone, a shift that could give policymakers more room to argue that inflation pressure is easing. The European Central Bank watches pay settlements and corporate pricing closely because both feed directly into whether its interest rates are restrictive enough to keep inflation on track.

The signal matters because Europe has been working through slower activity, sticky services inflation and uneven wage growth. If workers are asking for smaller pay increases and companies are lifting prices less aggressively, that points to cooling cost pressure rather than a fresh inflation burst. The latest survey also fits with the ECB’s broader monitoring of wage growth, inflation expectations and medium-term inflation risks through its staff projections and the Survey of Professional Forecasters.

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That caution remains important. The ECB published Economic Bulletin Issue 5, 2025 while continuing to track whether earlier rate hikes are feeding through into negotiations across firms and sectors in the bloc. In an April 23, 2025 assessment, the central bank said wage growth was expected to ease considerably this year, reinforcing the view that pay pressures were beginning to fade after the sharp inflation shock of previous years.

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Eurozone companies have also been signaling that they expect selling prices and wage growth to rise at a more moderate pace over the next 12 months. For businesses, that means less room to pass on higher labor and financing costs to customers, which can squeeze margins if demand does not strengthen. For households, slower price increases would be welcome relief, but only if real wages continue to improve and employment stays steady.

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For markets, the distinction between a genuine easing and a fragile pause is crucial. Softer wage demands would support the case that the ECB’s restrictive stance is working, which could cap borrowing costs for governments and companies if investors believe inflation is moving back under control. But the pause could reverse quickly if energy prices rise again or demand rebounds faster than expected, a risk that helps explain why the ECB is likely to stay data-dependent before loosening policy.