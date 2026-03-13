U.S. economic growth weakened in late 2025 with fourth-quarter GDP revised down and inflation holding steady, raising concerns as geopolitical tensions with Iran escalated.

The U.S. economy showed signs of underlying weakness heading into the recent conflict with Iran, as new data revealed slower-than-expected growth and persistent inflation pressures. An analysis of government figures and recent reports indicates that the nation’s economic footing was less stable than previously believed, raising questions about the resilience of the recovery in the face of rising global tensions.

Growth Revised Down in Late 2025

According to revised government estimates, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at an annualized rate of just 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025. This figure, updated from earlier, more optimistic assessments, signals a marked slowdown from prior quarters. The revision reflects weaker business investment and slower consumer spending than initially forecast, and comes as economists and policymakers scrutinize the nation’s economic momentum.

Fourth-quarter GDP growth dropped to 0.7%, compared to stronger readings earlier in the year.

The downward revision suggests that the economic recovery was losing steam even before the Iran conflict escalated.

Inflation Pressure Remains

Alongside slowing growth, inflation continued to exceed the Federal Reserve’s target. Data for January show that core inflation—which excludes volatile food and energy prices—remained at 3.1% year-over-year. This persistent price pressure complicates the Federal Reserve’s policy calculations and increases the challenge of balancing economic growth with inflation control.

Core inflation of 3.1% in January remained well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Higher prices continued to weigh on household budgets, potentially dampening consumer confidence and spending.

Policy and Geopolitical Context

These economic headwinds emerged as the U.S. confronted heightened tensions in the Middle East. The escalation of conflict with Iran, which began in early 2026, injected further uncertainty into financial markets and the outlook for energy prices. While the direct economic impact of the conflict is still unfolding, economists note that the economy’s pre-existing vulnerabilities may make it more susceptible to external shocks.

Minutes from recent Federal Reserve meetings indicate that policymakers were already expressing concern over sluggish growth and sticky inflation before the Iran crisis intensified. The combination of modest output gains and elevated inflation left the central bank in a difficult position, with limited room to maneuver should external risks materialize.

Analysis: Challenges for the Year Ahead

Economic analysts cited by The Washington Post warn that the combination of slowing growth, persistent inflation, and rising geopolitical risk poses a complex challenge for U.S. economic policy. The Congressional Budget Office and other research institutions have warned that external shocks—such as surges in oil prices or disruptions to global trade—could further undermine already fragile growth.

With core inflation still above target and GDP growth faltering, the outlook for 2026 appears uncertain. Economists stress that monitoring both domestic economic indicators and developments abroad will be critical in the coming months as policymakers seek to safeguard the recovery.

As events in the Middle East continue to evolve, the U.S. economy’s ability to weather additional shocks will depend on the strength of its underlying fundamentals and the effectiveness of its policy response.