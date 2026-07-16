Ecovacs Deebot X11 robot vacuum drops to record-low $699

A $699 sale puts Ecovacs’ flagship X11 within reach, but the real value is its bagless station and self-wash system against cheaper bots.

Ecovacs’ Deebot X11 OmniCyclone fell to $699, a $400 cut that deal coverage says matches a record low for the robot vacuum-mop hybrid. The price is live at Amazon and directly from Ecovacs, pulling a premium cleaner into a far lower bracket than its launch-era positioning.

The selling point is not just suction. Ecovacs advertises the X11 with 19,500Pa of suction, a 60-day station, a self-washing roller mop, ZeroTangle technology for pet hair and GaN fast charging for large homes. Ecovacs has also said its PowerBoost charging can add 13% battery in 3 minutes, a feature meant to reduce the downtime that often makes robot vacuums feel more like a chore than a helper.

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That matters because the X11 is built around recurring-cost relief as much as raw performance. The bagless station removes the need for disposable dust bags, a detail that separates it from many robot vacuum bases still built around consumables. Vacuum Wars has emphasized the X11’s bagless auto-empty design and high-end mopping setup, while also saying the machine can be slow. In practice, the sale price buys automation and maintenance savings, but not a speed advantage over every cheaper cleaner.

The discount also marks a sharp fall from the X11’s earlier pricing. TechDaily’s Sept. 10, 2025 video said the original price was $1,499.99 and that the deal price could drop to $1,199.99 with coupon and promo code. Ecovacs’ Australian social post went further, showing the DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone cut from $2,999 to $1,399 and then to $699. Ecovacs unveiled the X11 lineup at IFA 2025 with its fast-charging robotic cleaner technology and later said the DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE was named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards honoree.

Photo by cottonbro studio

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The larger consumer question is whether $699 finally moves a flagship robot vacuum from luxury gadget to mainstream household budget item. It still sits above budget-tier options such as the Dreame D20 Plus, Wirecutter’s budget pick for 2026, but the X11 now asks less of buyers up front while promising fewer bag purchases and less mop upkeep over time. For households that have been waiting for premium automation to come down to earth, this is the kind of price that changes the comparison.