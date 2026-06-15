Ecuador cae ante Costa de Marfil en su debut mundialista, 1-0

Ecuador created chances and hit the crossbar, but Amad Diallo’s 89th-minute strike gave Costa de Marfil a 1-0 win and left La Tri on zero points.

Ecuador opened its World Cup 2026 campaign with control, pressure and missed chances, only to leave the Estadio de Filadelfia empty-handed after a late finish turned a promising performance into a 1-0 defeat. Amad Diallo struck in the 89th minute for Costa de Marfil, punishing a match in which Ecuador had generated enough to believe it could take points from Group E.

The result was especially painful because Ecuador had spent long stretches on the front foot. FIFA’s match summary noted that La Tri wasted several opportunities and hit the woodwork, a pattern that summed up the night: territorial advantage, attacking intent and no payoff. Costa de Marfil, by contrast, stayed within reach and seized the decisive opening near the end, taking all three points from a game that had appeared to be slipping toward a scoreless finish.

Sebastián Beccacece did not hide his frustration afterward. The Ecuador coach said the defeat came down to a lack of finishing and also voiced dissatisfaction with some refereeing decisions, a reflection of how tightly the result was felt on the Ecuador bench. For a side that had carried the match for long stretches, the margin between a statement opening and a damaging setback was one late sequence.

The loss leaves Ecuador with 0 points at the start of Group E, raising the stakes for the next two fixtures. Curazao awaits on June 20, 2026, followed by Germany on June 25, 2026, two matches that will now shape whether Ecuador can recover quickly or spend the rest of the group stage chasing the table.

AI-generated illustration

That urgency matters beyond one opening result. Ecuador reached this World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Peru in Lima on June 10, 2025, and this tournament marks the nation’s fifth appearance in a FIFA World Cup. Beccacece’s squad includes Willian Pacho, Moisés Caicedo and Enner Valencia, names that carry the expectation of a team built to compete deeper into the tournament.

For Ecuador, the lesson from Philadelphia was harsh and familiar: control does not count without a finish. In a World Cup that will be watched closely by diaspora fans across the United States, the team’s path forward now depends on turning chances into goals before another narrow margin becomes another missed opportunity.