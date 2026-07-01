Ecuador faces Mexico in World Cup knockout showdown in Mexico City

Ecuador entered the Azteca chasing its second knockout berth ever, after a late upset of Germany and a night of fan unrest outside its hotel.

Ecuador walked into Estadio Ciudad de México on Tuesday with the weight of a country behind it and a chance to turn one upset into something larger. Mexico and Ecuador met in a World Cup knockout match in Mexico City at 19:00 local time, 20:00 in Quito, with the winner advancing to the round of 16 on July 5 against England or Congo DR, also in the capital.

The backdrop favored Mexico on paper, and in the stands. Javier Aguirre’s side had won all three group matches, scored six goals and conceded none, a perfect run that made Mexico look settled and efficient. Ecuador arrived with a different kind of momentum, built on a 2-1 win over Germany in which Gonzalo Plata struck the decisive goal after Ecuador had taken only one point from its first two matches.

For Ecuador, the stakes reached beyond a single elimination game. The team had reached the knockout stage only once before, at Germany 2006, when it went as far as the round of 16. Beccacece’s side had the chance to prove that the victory over Germany was not a one-off, but the moment its tournament turned.

Aguirre set the tone before kickoff by saying Mexico would need a “casi perfecto” match to stay alive. He also described playing at home as having the crowd as “el número 12,” then praised Ecuador’s intensity, high pressing and combative style under Sebastián Beccacece. Those traits were part of the challenge awaiting Mexico: Ecuador had the speed and discipline to turn a loud home setting into pressure.

The match carried another layer of tension after the Federación Ecuatoriana de Fútbol filed a formal complaint over a predawn protest outside Ecuador’s hotel in Mexico City. Around 1,000 Mexican supporters gathered with whistles, pots, buckets and the song “Cielito Lindo,” and police later dispersed the crowd. The federation said the behavior ran against fair play, equality and unity.

FIFA highlighted the scale of the setting as well. Estadio Ciudad de México became the first venue to stage a third World Cup, after hosting the finals in 1970 and 1986. The 2026 tournament is the first with 48 teams and 104 matches, and this meeting gave Ecuador a direct route to the next round, with Mexico trying to keep its perfect start alive on its most familiar ground.