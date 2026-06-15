Ecuador falls to Costa de Marfil on late Amad Diallo winner

Ecuador hit the woodwork twice and still lost 1-0, as Amad Diallo struck in the 90th minute in Philadelphia.

Ecuador controlled the better chances and still walked away empty-handed, a reminder that the 2026 World Cup can punish waste in a single swing. Amad Diallo settled the first meeting between Ecuador and Costa de Marfil with a cross-body finish in the 90th minute, turning a match that Ecuador had largely shaped into a 1-0 defeat at Philadelphia Stadium.

Ecuador were the more dangerous side through much of the first half and twice struck the crossbar in a seven-minute spell. Yeboah rattled the frame from distance, then Minda hit the woodwork after a Pedro Vite assist, but neither effort changed the scoreline. Costa de Marfil stayed alive through the counterattack and, when the decisive moment arrived, Wilfried Singo sent Diallo through for the late winner. Diallo was later named Player of the Match.

The result landed hard for Ecuador because of what is at stake in this tournament cycle. It was their fifth World Cup and their second straight appearance, yet their history at the event remains thin: before this match, Ecuador had gone beyond the group stage only once, in 2006. A narrow loss in Philadelphia is not just a missed result, it is the kind of setback that can tighten an already unforgiving group-stage race, where one finish can outweigh long stretches of possession and control.

AI-generated illustration

For Costa de Marfil, the victory fit a larger World Cup pattern. FIFA had noted before kickoff that the Ivorians had scored in nine of their 10 previous World Cup matches and had won at least one game in every edition they had entered. That resilience showed again in Philadelphia, where patience and one late transition were enough to decide the night.

The same day underlined how volatile the tournament has become on U.S. soil. Germany routed Curazao 7-1 in Houston Stadium to move to 232 World Cup goals, and Japan twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands in Dallas. Early favorites are already learning the same lesson: in this World Cup, pressure is constant and missed chances can quickly become the story.