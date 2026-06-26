Ecuador pulls off historic comeback against Germany at World Cup

Ecuador’s comeback over Germany, in their first World Cup meeting in 20 years, reshaped the group race and shifted the tournament’s balance.

Ecuador’s historic comeback against Germany on Thursday at the New York/New Jersey Stadium did more than produce a result for the record book. It sent Ecuador forward in a World Cup rematch that FIFA said came two decades after their only previous meeting in the tournament, and it arrived at 16:00 in New York, 15:00 in Quito and 22:00 in Berlin.

The significance ran beyond the scoreline. FIFA had noted before kickoff that Germany’s edge in the head-to-head record was substantial, yet Ecuador arrived in the United States after finishing second in CONMEBOL’s South American qualifying standings and turned that momentum into a statement performance. In a 2026 World Cup that is being played for the first time with 48 teams across Canada, Mexico and the United States, results like this carry added weight because each group is a single round-robin, with three points for a win, one for a draw and official tiebreakers ready to decide order if teams finish level.

Ecuador’s result landed in a crowded and volatile tournament picture. The Netherlands secured top place in its group, the United States advanced despite a late loss to Turkey, and Japan, Australia and Paraguay also booked their places in the next round. The field is already being shaped by small margins, and the group-stage format leaves little room for recovery once the standings tighten.

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Paraguay’s return carried its own milestone. Gustavo Alfaro led a 26-man squad that included Julio Enciso, and Paraguay reached the tournament for the first time since South Africa 2010 after a 1-0 victory over Turkey. Matías Galarza scored after 64 seconds, the fastest goal recorded at the 2026 World Cup so far, giving Paraguay an early foothold in its comeback to the competition.

Australia’s path stayed intact with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Vancouver under Tony Popović, while Japan came to the tournament guided by Hajime Moriyasu and a squad built around Takefusa Kubo, Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda. With groups still open and FIFA’s tiebreakers waiting in reserve, Ecuador’s win over Germany now sits at the center of a wider shift, one that has begun to redraw the map between traditional powers and the teams pressing into the next tier.