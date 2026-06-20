Ecuador seeks redemption against Curaçao in crucial World Cup test

Ecuador's 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast left little room for error, and Curaçao became the match that would show whether Beccacece's side could steady itself.

Ecuador's margin for error narrowed sharply after its 1-0 opening loss to Costa de Marfil in Philadelphia, and the meeting with Curaçao in Kansas City became a test of response as much as result. Sebastián Beccacece carried into Group E a squad built around Willian Pacho, Moisés Caicedo and Enner Valencia, but the first match showed how quickly a single setback could complicate a path that also included Germany.

Beccacece named his World Cup list on May 30, and Ecuador arrived with a clear claim to experience rather than surprise. The South American side had finished second in the qualifiers and reached the tournament automatically, then entered its fifth World Cup appearance, after runs in 2002, 2006, 2014, 2022 and 2026. The best of those campaigns came in 2006, when Ecuador reached the round of 16, a benchmark that still framed how far this generation could be expected to go.

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That history mattered because the group was unforgiving. FIFA's Group E setup placed Ecuador with Germany, Costa de Marfil and Curaçao, and the loss in Philadelphia on June 14 made the June 20 match at Kansas City Stadium look like a hinge point. Rather than chasing abstract improvement, Beccacece needed Ecuador to tighten the details that cost them against the Ivorians, from sharper circulation in midfield to more reliable finishing from the front line.

Photo by Arturo Añez.

Hernán Galíndez put the mood in blunt terms when he told FIFA that Ecuador was no longer a team "novato" in World Cups. That line fit a squad that had already proven itself in qualifying and now had to show it could absorb a defeat, reset quickly and protect its place in a group where every point carried weight. If Ecuador answered Curaçao with authority, the opening loss would look like a stumble. If not, the team would begin to look vulnerable in ways that went beyond one bad night in Philadelphia.