Ecuador stuns Germany 2-1, reaches World Cup knockout stage

Plata’s 77th-minute poke past Manuel Neuer completed Ecuador’s comeback and sent it into the World Cup round of 32 for the first time since 2006.

Gonzalo Plata poked Ecuador into the World Cup round of 32 with a 77th-minute winner that turned a 2-1 upset of Germany into one of the tournament’s defining shocks. The finish came after a right-side corner, Kevin Rodríguez’s header down into the area and a split-second touch that beat Manuel Neuer at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ecuador had been chasing from the second minute after Leroy Sané struck early for Germany, but Nilson Angulo answered in the 9th minute to level the match and keep the South Americans alive. From there, Ecuador carried the sharper edge in a match that grew increasingly tense as the clock ran down and Germany’s back line, anchored by Neuer, tried to survive the pressure around its own box.

AI-generated illustration

The result carried immediate weight in Group E. Germany arrived already qualified and had won its first two matches, while Ecuador needed points to keep its tournament going. Instead, Sebastián Beccacece’s side produced the response that changed its path, extending the match into a late scramble that ended with Plata’s close-range finish and Ecuadorian celebrations in the stands.

The crowd amplified the moment. Roughly 55,000 Ecuadorian supporters were reported inside the stadium, turning the venue into a near-home setting as Plata’s winner landed. The victory was Ecuador’s first over Germany and sent it into the knockout round of a men’s World Cup for the first time since 2006, when the national team last reached the elimination stage.

Cayambe via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For Beccacece, the night shifted the story around his team in a matter of minutes. What had threatened to become a damaging group-stage exit instead became a landmark result against a four-time world champion, with Ecuador surviving the early concession, answering quickly through Angulo and then finishing the match through the set-piece chaos that exposed Germany at the decisive moment.