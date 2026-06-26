Ecuador stuns Germany, advances to World Cup knockout stage after comeback

Ecuador erased an early Leroy Sané goal, beat Germany 2-1 in New Jersey and reached the World Cup knockout stage for the second time in its history.

Ecuador turned an early deficit into one of the defining results of its World Cup campaign, beating Germany 2-1 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and moving into the knockout stage for only the second time in its history. Leroy Sané put Germany ahead in the 2nd minute, but Nilson Angulo answered in the 9th and Gonzalo Plata delivered the winner in the 77th as Ecuador finished Group E with 4 points, while Germany ended with 6.

The comeback changed the feel of the match almost immediately. After Sané’s opener, Ecuador did not retreat into survival mode. Angulo’s quick equalizer steadied the side, and the rest of the game unfolded as a contest Ecuador was willing to shape on its own terms, with a sharper rhythm and more conviction in the final third. Plata’s late close-range finish completed a response that showed Ecuador could absorb a blow and still impose itself under pressure.

That response carried wider meaning for a team whose place in the tournament had already been defined by expectation and restraint. Before the match, FIFA had noted that Ecuador had never beaten a world champion in a World Cup, and the victory over Germany removed that barrier in dramatic fashion. Ecuador also matched and then surpassed its previous best tournament run, the round of 16 in 2006, by advancing again from the group stage.

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The result also fit the reading offered by Jorge Valdano and José Néstor Pékerman before kickoff. Valdano viewed Germany as a side that can win through intensity and commitment even when it is not overwhelming technically, while Pékerman stressed that Ecuador needed to trust its plan, keep its head and push past doubt. Against Germany, Ecuador did exactly that. ESPN called it a heroic comeback, and the finish left Ecuador with a victory built not on surprise alone, but on the sense that the team knew how to change the match once it went behind.