Edna Foa, a trailblazer in exposure therapy for PTSD, dies at 88. Her work reshaped trauma care and brought hope to millions worldwide.

Edna Foa, the pioneering psychologist whose groundbreaking work in exposure therapy changed the landscape of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment worldwide, has died at the age of 88. Foa’s innovations not only reshaped clinical practice but also brought renewed hope to millions coping with the aftermath of trauma.

Trailblazing Work in Exposure Therapy

Foa is best known for developing Prolonged Exposure Therapy, a structured, research-driven approach that helps individuals confront and process traumatic memories. This form of exposure-based therapy is now a frontline treatment for PTSD, recommended by major health organizations like the American Psychological Association and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Unlike traditional talk therapies, Foa’s method involves patients systematically revisiting distressing memories in a safe, controlled environment. This process helps lessen the power those memories hold, reducing symptoms like flashbacks, anxiety, and avoidance behaviors.

Evidence-Based Impact

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PTSD affects approximately 5% of U.S. adults each year , with higher rates among veterans and trauma survivors.

, with higher rates among veterans and trauma survivors. Large-scale studies, including a Cochrane Review, have consistently found that exposure therapy is one of the most effective psychological treatments for chronic PTSD, outperforming many alternatives.

Research published by Foa and colleagues in 2011 demonstrated that Prolonged Exposure Therapy led to significant symptom reduction in a majority of trial participants, results that have been replicated in diverse populations around the world.

Champion for Trauma Survivors

Foa’s approach has been particularly influential for treating military veterans, sexual assault survivors, and victims of disasters. Her advocacy extended beyond the lab, as she worked with institutions to make effective therapies more widely available and to reduce stigma around seeking mental health care.

Lasting Legacy

Today, exposure therapy is taught in clinical psychology programs worldwide and forms the backbone of evidence-based PTSD care in both public and private health systems. Foa’s work also inspired new generations of researchers to refine and expand therapeutic options for trauma-related disorders.

As PTSD diagnoses have become more common and recognized, especially in the aftermath of conflicts and global events, Foa’s contributions remain vital. The National Institute of Mental Health reports that ongoing research continues to build on her foundational work, exploring how exposure therapy can be adapted for different cultures, age groups, and emerging challenges.

Looking Forward

Edna Foa’s death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in mental health care, but her influence endures. The methods she developed are now helping millions find relief from PTSD and reclaim their lives. As clinicians and researchers honor her legacy, the field she shaped continues to evolve—guided by her commitment to scientific rigor and compassion for those who suffer from trauma.